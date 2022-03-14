Tayside and Fife canines scoop prizes at renowned dog show Crufts 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Tayside and Fife canines scoop prizes at renowned dog show Crufts 2022

By Caroline Spencer
March 14 2022, 7.58pm Updated: March 14 2022, 7.59pm
Nova, a Large Munsterlander from Dundee, on the podium at Crufts 2022, NEC, Birmingham.
Canines from Tayside and Fife were among the winners in this year’s prestigious Crufts dog show held in England.

The four-day show returned to the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham at the weekend after a pandemic-related absence.

Some 20,000 dogs attended, competing in breed, agility and obedience.

It was Baxer the flat-coated retriever who scooped best in show on Sunday, but there was also success closer to home as 10 winners and runners up travelled from Tayside and Fife.

Local winners include best puppy in her class, Nova, an eight-month old Large Munsterlander who lives in Dundee.

Nova, who lives with owner and vet Sandi Bisset, is also known by her show name, Albadhu Written in The Stars.

None of the Tayside and Fife contestants made it to the group stages, but 10 won prizes in their class.

Here’s a list of winners and runners up from Tayside and Fife, recorded by their show names.

  • Best veteran, first place: Albadhu Paws for Perfection – Large Munsterlander dog from Grange of Barry, Angus
  • Best Puppy, first place: Albadhu Written in The Stars – Large Munsterlander bitch from Dundee
A Saluki bitch, pictured.
  • Good Citizen Dog Scheme Bitch, first place: Vidana Amira S Berega Turi – Saluki bitch from Dundee
  • Good Citizen Dog Scheme Dog, first place: Celtic Lore’s Golden Archer at Lyonglen – Rhodesian ridgeback from Cupar, Fife
  • Junior Dog, first place: Tafari Ta Da It’s Afterglow – toy poodle dog from Cupar, Fife
  • Puppy Dog, first place: Albadhu Wish Upon A Star – Large Munsterlander dog from Carnoustie, Angus
  • Puppy Dog, first place: Sleepyhollow Vincent – Japanese Chin dog from Abernyte, Perthshire
Welsh Corgis were among those competing.
  • Junior Dog, first place: Albadhu Walk On The Wildside – Large Munsterlander dog from Carnoustie, Angus
  • Junior Dog, second place: Saniaquinto A Kind of Magic – Welsh Corgi Pembroke dog from Dundee
  • Junior Bitch, second place: Luachmhar Jamilah – Saluki bitch from Dundee

