Tayside and Fife canines scoop prizes at renowned dog show Crufts 2022

Canines from Tayside and Fife were among the winners in this year’s prestigious Crufts dog show held in England.

The four-day show returned to the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham at the weekend after a pandemic-related absence.

Some 20,000 dogs attended, competing in breed, agility and obedience.

It was Baxer the flat-coated retriever who scooped best in show on Sunday, but there was also success closer to home as 10 winners and runners up travelled from Tayside and Fife.

The result is in! Best in Show #Crufts 2022 goes to Baxer!! 🏆🐶💚 pic.twitter.com/COtdHz1DXJ — Crufts (@Crufts) March 13, 2022

Local winners include best puppy in her class, Nova, an eight-month old Large Munsterlander who lives in Dundee.

Nova, who lives with owner and vet Sandi Bisset, is also known by her show name, Albadhu Written in The Stars.

None of the Tayside and Fife contestants made it to the group stages, but 10 won prizes in their class.

Here’s a list of winners and runners up from Tayside and Fife, recorded by their show names.

Best veteran, first place : Albadhu Paws for Perfection – Large Munsterlander dog from Grange of Barry, Angus

Albadhu Paws for Perfection – Large Munsterlander dog from Grange of Barry, Angus Best Puppy, first place: Albadhu Written in The Stars – Large Munsterlander bitch from Dundee

Good Citizen Dog Scheme Bitch, first place: Vidana Amira S Berega Turi – Saluki bitch from Dundee

Vidana Amira S Berega Turi – Saluki bitch from Dundee Good Citizen Dog Scheme Dog, first place: Celtic Lore’s Golden Archer at Lyonglen – Rhodesian ridgeback from Cupar, Fife

Celtic Lore’s Golden Archer at Lyonglen – Rhodesian ridgeback from Cupar, Fife Junior Dog, first place: Tafari Ta Da It’s Afterglow – toy poodle dog from Cupar, Fife

Tafari Ta Da It’s Afterglow – toy poodle dog from Cupar, Fife Puppy Dog, first place: Albadhu Wish Upon A Star – Large Munsterlander dog from Carnoustie, Angus

Albadhu Wish Upon A Star – Large Munsterlander dog from Carnoustie, Angus Puppy Dog, first place: Sleepyhollow Vincent – Japanese Chin dog from Abernyte, Perthshire

Junior Dog, first place: Albadhu Walk On The Wildside – Large Munsterlander dog from Carnoustie, Angus

Albadhu Walk On The Wildside – Large Munsterlander dog from Carnoustie, Angus Junior Dog, second place: Saniaquinto A Kind of Magic – Welsh Corgi Pembroke dog from Dundee

Saniaquinto A Kind of Magic – Welsh Corgi Pembroke dog from Dundee Junior Bitch, second place: Luachmhar Jamilah – Saluki bitch from Dundee