Big Noise Douglas youngsters counting down to sharing Caird Hall stage with RSNO

By Graham Brown
March 16 2022, 5.26pm
RSNO assistant conductor Kellen Gray leads Big Noise Douglas youngsters and RSNO musicians in rehearsals. Pic: Alan Richardson/Sistema Scotland.
Dundee youngsters have been fine tuning their talents with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra ahead of a big date this month.

Children from Big Noise Douglas will share the Caird Hall stage with the world-class musicians on March 24.

And they got together at Douglas Community Centre for the young players to learn first-hand from the RSNO professionals.

Thirty children will perform Purcell’s Rondeau from Abelazer in the Caird Hall event.

Big Noise Douglas
Kellen Gray with the Big Noise Douglas and RSNO musicians. Pic: Alan Richardson/Sistema Scotland.

RSNO assistant conductor Kellen Gray led the practice session.

It was a first-time thrill for the Big Noise Douglas musicians to play with the RSNO in preparation for the performance.

The Caird Hall concert will be conducted by Tianyi Lu.

And the RSNO programme also features Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony and Elgar’s Romance.

Project’s five-year journey

Big Noise Douglas has been running in the city since 2017.

It is part of the Sistema Scotland programme which uses music-making to build confidence and skills in children.

The community-based initiatives also aim to break down barriers to music such as financial pressures.

It’s a way of trying to help youngsters meet their true potential.

And RSNO see working with Sistema Scotland as an important part of their Music for Life strategy bringing classical music to people of all ages and backgrounds.

Youngsters’ passion for music

Assistant conductor Kellen Gray said the Dundee youngsters’  passion for music was “truly thrilling”.

“It’s always so exciting to work with young people, but it was exceptionally inspiring to spend time with the young students of Big Noise Douglas.

“I know our side-by-side concert is going to be phenomenal.

“I hope it’s an experience they can remember for all their lives.”

Big Nouse Douglas
The concert takes place at Dundee’s Caird Hall on March 24. Pic: Alan Richardson/Sistema Scotland.

Sistema Scotland director of music Peter Nicolson said: “I think it will help them have confidence and that they will feel that sense of joy of being a part of something big.

“I hope that they will have fun, that they will get that real sense of wow factor from being onstage at the Caird Hall.

Tickets for the concert are available via the RSNO’s website at www.rsno.org.uk/whats-on

