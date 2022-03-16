Dundee Burns Club to host talk by award-winning Scots language expert Billy Kay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newport-based broadcaster and Scots language expert Billy Kay is giving an illustrated talk to Dundee Burns Club.

The award-winning author will take his audience on a global journey of discovery, highlighting the extraordinary influence the Scots have had on communities and cultures on almost every continent.

Billy will illustrate the talk with short clips from his award-winning radio series on the subject.

Copies of his books The Scottish World and Scots: The Mither Tongue will be available on the night.

Winter Warmer series

The talk is the third and final event in Dundee Burns Club’s successful 2021/22 series of Winter Warmers.

This event is supported by the Scottish Book Trust through its Live Literature programme.

Billy Kay’s talk, which is open to the public, takes place at Dundee Burns Club’s premises at 37 Union Street, Dundee, at 7pm on Wednesday March 30.

To secure a ticket for the free event go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/billy-kay-the-scottish-world-tickets-266833455047