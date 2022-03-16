Dundee Burns Club to host talk by award-winning Scots language expert Billy Kay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee Burns Club to host talk by award-winning Scots language expert Billy Kay

By Michael Alexander
March 16 2022, 5.55pm
Billy Kay
Billy Kay

Newport-based broadcaster and Scots language expert Billy Kay is giving an illustrated talk to Dundee Burns Club.

The award-winning author will take his audience on a global journey of discovery, highlighting the extraordinary influence the Scots have had on communities and cultures on almost every continent.

Billy will illustrate the talk with short clips from his award-winning radio series on the subject.

Copies of his books The Scottish World and Scots: The Mither Tongue will be available on the night.

Winter Warmer series

The talk is the third and final event in Dundee Burns Club’s successful 2021/22 series of Winter Warmers.

This event is supported by the Scottish Book Trust through its Live Literature programme.

Billy Kay’s talk, which is open to the public, takes place at Dundee Burns Club’s premises at 37 Union Street, Dundee, at 7pm on Wednesday March 30.

To secure a ticket for the free event go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/billy-kay-the-scottish-world-tickets-266833455047

The Mither Tongue: Scots language expert Billy Kay publishes audio version of acclaimed book

