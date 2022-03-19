Man, 44, seriously injured after assault on Dundee street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man in his forties was taken to Ninewells Hospital after suffering serious injuries following an assault in Dundee.

The 44-year-old was injured during an incident at the junction of Forth Crescent and Charleston Drive in the Menzieshill area.

A group of men were reportedly involved in a skirmish in the middle of the road at around 9.30pm on Friday March 18.

Detective Constable David Winton advised the man’s injuries were non-life threatening as they started their inquiries.

He added: “This assault happened during a disturbance involving a group of males gathered in the middle of the road.

“We are investigating in order to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who can help to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any other information.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3826 of 18 March, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”