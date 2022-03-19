Man, 44, seriously injured after assault on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Man, 44, seriously injured after assault on Dundee street

By James Simpson
March 19 2022, 2.42pm Updated: March 19 2022, 3.16pm
Police said the incident happened in the area of Forth Crescent and Charleston Drive. Picture credit: Google Maps
A man in his forties was taken to Ninewells Hospital after suffering serious injuries following an assault in Dundee.

The 44-year-old was injured during an incident at the junction of Forth Crescent and Charleston Drive in the Menzieshill area.

Ninewells Hospital
The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

A group of men were reportedly involved in a skirmish in the middle of the road at around 9.30pm on Friday March 18.

Detective Constable David Winton advised the man’s injuries were non-life threatening as they started their inquiries.

Police Scotland

He added: “This assault happened during a disturbance involving a group of males gathered in the middle of the road.

“We are investigating in order to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who can help to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any other information.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3826 of 18 March, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

