Man, 21, charged in connection with alleged altercation in Dundee street

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged altercation with a woman in a Dundee street.

The incident occurred at around 11.50pm on Friday, March 18 outside Burnside Court flats, Whorterbank in the Lochee area of the city.

Police issued a public appeal to trace the couple after eyewitness reported seeing the pair leaving the area together in a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

Following that appeal officers have confirmed that a 21-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson, said: “Following our previous appeal about an incident at Whorterbank, near Burnside Court in Dundee, we can confirm the woman involved has been identified and traced safe and well.

“A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, which happened around 11.50pm on Friday, March 19.”

“A report has also been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”