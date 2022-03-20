Man, 21, charged in connection with alleged altercation in Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Man, 21, charged in connection with alleged altercation in Dundee street

By Neil Henderson
March 20 2022, 3.47pm Updated: March 20 2022, 3.52pm
Police issued a public appeal to trace the couple after the alleged incident.
A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged altercation with a woman in a Dundee street.

The incident occurred at around 11.50pm on Friday, March 18 outside Burnside Court flats, Whorterbank in the Lochee area of the city.

Police issued a public appeal to trace the couple after eyewitness reported seeing the pair leaving the area together in a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

Following that appeal officers have confirmed that a 21-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson, said: “Following our previous appeal about an incident at Whorterbank, near Burnside Court in Dundee, we can confirm the woman involved has been identified and traced safe and well.

“A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, which happened around 11.50pm on Friday, March 19.”

“A report has also been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

