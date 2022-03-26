Dundee Transport Museum: Fears over condition of tram depot as project chief issues update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fears have been raised that the former Maryfield Tram Depot in Dundee may have to be demolished – despite being earmarked as a new home for the city’s transport museum.

The site, on Forfar Road, has long been considered as a permanent home for the museum – which is currently based in a rented building on Market Mews.

The project has hit a number of snags, with work now not expected to start until at least spring 2023.

In September, it was hoped a grant of £20,000 from Dundee City Council would help the project move forward.

But six months on, there is still no sign of work starting on the building.

Now, community leaders say they want to see action taken at the site, amid concerns it could be dangerous.

Councillor Helen Wright, who lives locally, said: “It was expected that work would have begun on the building now but nothing has happened.

‘This may be a risk to public safety’

“The building continues to deteriorate. There is now concern that this may be a risk to public safety, not only the potential for collapse but also the risk of falling slates.

“At one point there is a large dip in the roof. The brickwork is also deteriorating.

“My concern is that if the building isn’t renovated soon, it will have deteriorated to such an extent that the only option available will be to demolish it, in line with fears for other iconic buildings in the city.

“This situation has persisted for far too long. I would like to know how this matter will be resolved and how the problems of the roof and wall will be addressed.”

Georgia Cruickshank, a Labour councillor for the area, says the building has become an “eyesore” for residents and believes it is “potentially dangerous”.

She added: “I support the transport museum’s ambition to save and restore the building, so I hope for progress as soon as possible.”

Museum chief gives update on project

Peter Webber, chairman of the trustees at Dundee Museum of Transport, has told The Courier that structural engineers visited the site two weeks ago and are “confident” there has been no change to the integrity of the building.

He says Covid-19 and a lack of funding have contributed to a delay in the project.

He said: “We applied for National Lottery funding of £500,000 in 2016 but that has since lapsed.

“We went back around 12 months ago and they have indicated they would still support funding to a maximum of £475,000, once we have raised a funding plan.

“We have now initiated a fundraising plan with a professional fundraiser.

“Since then we have been in discussion with engineers, looking at a revised plan for the site, bearing in mind the current competitive funding landscape.

“Our intention now is that, ideally, we will be in a position to start work on the site in the spring of 2023, once we are sure that funding has become available.”

What is planned for the site?

The former Maryfield Tram Depot was B-listed in 1993 and added to the Buildings at Risk register in 2002, after part of the structure was damaged by fire.

A section of roof was removed following the blaze and supporting scaffolding remains in place.

The transport museum previously released designs and images for its proposals to transform the site, said to be worth about £4 million.

Phase one would see the redevelopment of the rear section of the 118-year-old building.

The existing walls, damaged by fire, would be retained with a steel structure inside the brickwork.

A new roof would be installed with the entrance located at the centre of the building, offering access to a cafe, shop and facilities separate from the exhibition space.