Covid vaccine: Error sees some over-75s in Tayside booked ‘too early’ for spring booster

Some over-75s in Tayside have been booked “too early” for their spring Covid-19 vaccine boosters due to a system error.

NHS Tayside is urging older people to hold off on securing appointments after some were able to book within 24 weeks of having their last dose.

In a statement, the health board has reassured patients that appointment letters are “on their way” to those eligible.

The statement said: “We have had a number of people aged over 75 booking appointments at vaccination clinics for their spring booster before 24 weeks have passed since their last vaccination.

“Some people have changed their appointments online and others have booked their appointment through the national booking team who have booked them an appointment too early in error.

“Appointment letters are on their way, however if you can’t make your appointment please make sure you rearrange it no earlier than 24 weeks after your last vaccine.

‘We would like to apologise’

“If you have an appointment booked, and you’re not at 24 weeks since your last vaccination, please call the local booking team on 01382 423108 and a member of our team will rebook you.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

NHS Inform says people who are aged 75 – or will turn 75 by June 30 – care home residents and those with weakened immune systems will be eligible for the first round of spring boosters.

Children aged five to 11 are also now being sent appointments to get their first jabs.