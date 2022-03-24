Covid vaccine: Error sees some over-75s in Tayside booked ‘too early’ for spring booster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Covid vaccine: Error sees some over-75s in Tayside booked ‘too early’ for spring booster

By Amie Flett
March 24 2022, 12.59pm
NHS Tayside says some patients have booked to get their boosters too early.
Some over-75s in Tayside have been booked “too early” for their spring Covid-19 vaccine boosters due to a system error.

NHS Tayside is urging older people to hold off on securing appointments after some were able to book within 24 weeks of having their last dose.

In a statement, the health board has reassured patients that appointment letters are “on their way” to those eligible.

Further doses of the Covid vaccine are being given out. Image: Chaiwat Subprasom/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

The statement said: “We have had a number of people aged over 75 booking appointments at vaccination clinics for their spring booster before 24 weeks have passed since their last vaccination.

“Some people have changed their appointments online and others have booked their appointment through the national booking team who have booked them an appointment too early in error.

“Appointment letters are on their way, however if you can’t make your appointment please make sure you rearrange it no earlier than 24 weeks after your last vaccine.

‘We would like to apologise’

“If you have an appointment booked, and you’re not at 24 weeks since your last vaccination, please call the local booking team on 01382 423108 and a member of our team will rebook you.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

NHS Inform says people who are aged 75 – or will turn 75 by June 30 – care home residents and those with weakened immune systems will be eligible for the first round of spring boosters.

Children aged five to 11 are also now being sent appointments to get their first jabs.

