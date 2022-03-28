Launch of Discover Dundee open-top bus tours delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Launch of Discover Dundee open-top bus tours delayed

By Katy Scott
March 28 2022, 11.13am Updated: March 28 2022, 11.13am
The launch of the new Dundee bus tours has been delayed.

The launch of Dundee’s first open-top bus tours in more than 20 years has been delayed until the end of April.

The new hop on/hop off service will connect people to the City of Discovery’s most well-known attractions.

The red buses were supposed to launch on April 2, however operator Xplore Dundee has pushed the launch back until April 30 “to ensure the best possible service”.

Operators say the tours will be operational in time for the May bank holiday weekend.

Discover Dundee will run seven days a week from April to September on a half-hourly timetable.

Several iconic Dundee locations are on the new tour bus route.

The bus will stop at:

  • Dundee Railway Station
  • Nethergate
  • South Tay Street (for DCA and Rep Theatre)
  • Hawkhill (for Verdant Works)
  • Ward Road (for DC Thomson and The Howff)
  • Albert Square (for the McManus Art Gallery and Museum)
  • Dundee Law

On its return trip, the bus will also visit:

  • High Street
  • Caird Hall
  • City Quay (for HMS Unicorn)
  • Waterfront

Weather permitting, after arriving at V&A Dundee, the bus will also do a quick return trip over the Tay Bridge.

A spokesperson for Xplore Dundee: “The Discover Dundee open top tour is scheduled for launch on April 30, slightly later than originally planned but with newer and much improved low emission open top buses.

“This will allow additional preparation time to ensure the best possible service can be delivered during the busy summer months.”

Tour tickets are £10 for adults, £8 for students and seniors, £5 for children aged five to 15 and £24 for families. They are valid for 24 hours and can be purchased outside RRS Discovery, where the bus will usually be found.

Previously, Stratford-upon-Avon based company Guide Friday ran bus tours around Dundee in the mid-90s.

