Launch of Discover Dundee open-top bus tours delayed

The launch of Dundee’s first open-top bus tours in more than 20 years has been delayed until the end of April.

The new hop on/hop off service will connect people to the City of Discovery’s most well-known attractions.

The red buses were supposed to launch on April 2, however operator Xplore Dundee has pushed the launch back until April 30 “to ensure the best possible service”.

Operators say the tours will be operational in time for the May bank holiday weekend.

Discover Dundee will run seven days a week from April to September on a half-hourly timetable.

The bus will stop at:

Dundee Railway Station

Nethergate

South Tay Street (for DCA and Rep Theatre)

Hawkhill (for Verdant Works)

Ward Road (for DC Thomson and The Howff)

Albert Square (for the McManus Art Gallery and Museum)

Dundee Law

On its return trip, the bus will also visit:

High Street

Caird Hall

City Quay (for HMS Unicorn)

Waterfront

Weather permitting, after arriving at V&A Dundee, the bus will also do a quick return trip over the Tay Bridge.

A spokesperson for Xplore Dundee: “The Discover Dundee open top tour is scheduled for launch on April 30, slightly later than originally planned but with newer and much improved low emission open top buses.

“This will allow additional preparation time to ensure the best possible service can be delivered during the busy summer months.”

Tour tickets are £10 for adults, £8 for students and seniors, £5 for children aged five to 15 and £24 for families. They are valid for 24 hours and can be purchased outside RRS Discovery, where the bus will usually be found.

Previously, Stratford-upon-Avon based company Guide Friday ran bus tours around Dundee in the mid-90s.