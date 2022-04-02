Dundee council staff could strike in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee holiday row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee council staff could strike in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee holiday row

By Emma Duncan
April 2 2022, 8.00am Updated: April 2 2022, 8.33am
Dundee City Council workers could strike in a row over the jubilee holiday.
Some council staff in Dundee could strike in a row over a holiday for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this summer.

To mark the occasion, the bank holiday at the end of May has moved to June 2 and 3, and has been made an official public holiday – with schools shut.

However, Unite – which has more than 1,000 members – claims some Dundee City Council workers will not get any time off or additional benefits as the local authority is not recognising both days as public holidays.

Part-time workers ‘worst affected’

The group claims those who do end up working on June 3 will get the time back pro-rata, rather than extra pay – which is not the normal approach to public holidays.

While all workers are affected by the decision, Unite says those working part-time are worst hit as the hours they will get back do not cover a full day.

Bob MacGregor from Unite, whose members work across various departments including cleansing and construction, said: “The two public holidays are additional for this year, the UK Government said and recognised them as such.

“Our members usually receive a premium rate of pay for working on a public holiday if they are needed, and if they do work they won’t be getting a premium rate, so they are all up in arms and not accepting this.

“We took these issues to the council and said they hadn’t consulted us on it.

“I’ve now officially told them that we are in dispute with them. Strike action could be possible.”

The union is now considering balloting workers for industrial action.

What is the council’s response?

Dundee City Council says staff can take June 3 off but need to apply to use their extra day’s annual leave in order to do so.

A spokesperson said: “The policy and resources committee of October 25 2021 approved an additional annual leave day for council employees to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which takes place on Friday June 3.

“Council offices will be open to the public on June 3, and employees – excluding schools staff – will be required to apply should they wish to take annual leave on that day.”

