Dundee council staff could strike in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee holiday row

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Some council staff in Dundee could strike in a row over a holiday for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this summer.

To mark the occasion, the bank holiday at the end of May has moved to June 2 and 3, and has been made an official public holiday – with schools shut.

However, Unite – which has more than 1,000 members – claims some Dundee City Council workers will not get any time off or additional benefits as the local authority is not recognising both days as public holidays.

Part-time workers ‘worst affected’

The group claims those who do end up working on June 3 will get the time back pro-rata, rather than extra pay – which is not the normal approach to public holidays.

While all workers are affected by the decision, Unite says those working part-time are worst hit as the hours they will get back do not cover a full day.

Bob MacGregor from Unite, whose members work across various departments including cleansing and construction, said: “The two public holidays are additional for this year, the UK Government said and recognised them as such.

“Our members usually receive a premium rate of pay for working on a public holiday if they are needed, and if they do work they won’t be getting a premium rate, so they are all up in arms and not accepting this.

“We took these issues to the council and said they hadn’t consulted us on it.

“I’ve now officially told them that we are in dispute with them. Strike action could be possible.”

The union is now considering balloting workers for industrial action.

What is the council’s response?

Dundee City Council says staff can take June 3 off but need to apply to use their extra day’s annual leave in order to do so.

A spokesperson said: “The policy and resources committee of October 25 2021 approved an additional annual leave day for council employees to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which takes place on Friday June 3.

“Council offices will be open to the public on June 3, and employees – excluding schools staff – will be required to apply should they wish to take annual leave on that day.”