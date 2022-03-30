Missing man last seen in A&E at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fears are growing for a missing man after he was last seen in Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Harry Sime was last spotted in the Accident and Emergency department of the hospital at around 1.10am.

He is described as being 5ft 9in and of medium build with short grey hair.

The 59-year-old was last seen wearing a black puffer style jacket, blue denim jeans and navy coloured trainers.

Sergeant Sean Petrie of Lochee Police Station said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Harry’s welfare and are keen to trace him as soon as possible.

“Harry is from Arbroath but also has links to the Dundee area.

“If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact police as soon as possible on 101, quoting incident 0133 of March 30.”