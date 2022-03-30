Missing man last seen in A&E at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Missing man last seen in A&E at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital

By Katy Scott
March 30 2022, 7.26am Updated: March 30 2022, 8.09am
police missing man dundee
Police are appealing for any information on Harry's location.

Fears are growing for a missing man after he was last seen in Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Harry Sime was last spotted in the Accident and Emergency department of the hospital at around 1.10am.

He is described as being 5ft 9in and of medium build with short grey hair.

The 59-year-old was last seen wearing a black puffer style jacket, blue denim jeans and navy coloured trainers.

Sergeant Sean Petrie of Lochee Police Station said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Harry’s welfare and are keen to trace him as soon as possible.

“Harry is from Arbroath but also has links to the Dundee area.

“If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact police as soon as possible on 101, quoting incident 0133 of March 30.”

