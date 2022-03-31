Woman, 87, left ‘immobilised’ after being knocked down in Broughty Ferry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 87-year-old woman has been left “immobilised” after she was knocked down in Broughty Ferry.

The pensioner was struck by a red Jaguar F Pace at the junction of Lawrence Street and Brook Street – near the M&S Food store – earlier this month.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital but it is unclear whether her injuries will be long-lasting.

Police say the driver of the car stopped at the scene to help.

Police keen to speak to witnesses

But officers are trying to find out what happened in the lead-up to the crash, which took place between 9am and 10am on Friday March 18.

Constable Richard Sturrock said: “The 87-year-old pedestrian has been left immobilised and it is important we find out the circumstances which led to the incident.

“I would appeal for anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage of the area at that time to contact officers.

“Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference 1640 of March 21 2022.”