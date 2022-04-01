High-value items stolen following Dundee break-in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of high-value items have been stolen from a property in Dundee’s East Marketgait following a break-in.

The theft took place on Princes Street between 6pm on March 21 and 8.30am on March 22.

Police have said a number of items were stolen following the break-in and are now appealing for information.

‘Pass on anything of note’

Residents who have seen suspicious activity in the area are being asked to come forward, alongside those with CCTV and dash cam footage.

Constable Zanna Grigorjeva said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time to get in touch.

“I would also ask that anyone in the area with a dash cam or private CCTV check their footage and pass on anything of note to the police.”

Anyone who can assist in the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident 1600 of March 22.