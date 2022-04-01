High-value items stolen following Dundee break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

High-value items stolen following Dundee break-in

By Matteo Bell
April 1 2022, 11.34am Updated: April 1 2022, 11.37am
A property was broken into on Princes Street.
A property was broken into on Princes Street.

A number of high-value items have been stolen from a property in Dundee’s East Marketgait following a break-in.

The theft took place on Princes Street between 6pm on March 21 and 8.30am on March 22.

Police have said a number of items were stolen following the break-in and are now appealing for information.

‘Pass on anything of note’

Residents who have seen suspicious activity in the area are being asked to come forward, alongside those with CCTV and dash cam footage.

Constable Zanna Grigorjeva said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time to get in touch.

“I would also ask that anyone in the area with a dash cam or private CCTV check their footage and pass on anything of note to the police.”

Anyone who can assist in the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting incident 1600 of March 22.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier