Eid in the Park: Dundee celebration returns in 2022 after two-year break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Eid in the Park: Dundee celebration returns in 2022 after two-year break

By Emma Duncan
April 4 2022, 11.41am Updated: April 4 2022, 12.30pm
People enjoying Eid in the Park in 2019,
People enjoying Eid in the Park in 2019.

Eid in the Park is returning to Dundee in 2022 after a two-year hiatus.

Organisers have confirmed the outdoor celebration for the Muslim holiday will take place this summer.

The event was last held in 2019 with hundreds of people in attendance.

It has been postponed for the past two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Eid in the Park 2022 – which is being organised by Yusuf Youth Initiative (YYI) Community Hub – will be held at Camperdown Park on July 10.

People enjoy Eid in the Park in 2019
People enjoy Eid in the Park in 2019

Faisal Hussein, the CEO of YYI, says while Eid is a Muslim holiday, everyone is welcome to attend.

He said: “I had a conversation last week with one of our young volunteers, who was asking if we were going to be having Eid in the Park this year, and with moving into new premises I didn’t know if we would have time to organise it.

“As we’ve had it a couple of times before, I thought it would be easy enough to organise, so I submitted the documents and the council got back to me 10 minutes later.

“It takes place on the first week of the school holidays, so hopefully people are able to come and it will be a good event.

Faisal Hussein
Faisal Hussein

“Everyone is very excited for Eid this year.”

Organisation of the event is ongoing, but a carnival will be among the attractions.

The July 10 date is significant as it is close to Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice.

This is usually marked by activities including communal prayers and large social gatherings.

It takes place at the end of Hajj, and involves the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

‘People see it as a private event but it isn’t’

Faisal added: “People see it as a private event but it isn’t, it’s in a large area and for everyone.

“It’s not just for Muslims, either – those who aren’t have really enjoyed it in previous years.”

During lockdown in 2020, YYI Community Hub helped deliver Eid bags to the local community and last year numbers for Eid were heavily restricted.

Muslims in Tayside and Fife mark restriction-free Ramadan as fasting begins

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier