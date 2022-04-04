Eid in the Park: Dundee celebration returns in 2022 after two-year break

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eid in the Park is returning to Dundee in 2022 after a two-year hiatus.

Organisers have confirmed the outdoor celebration for the Muslim holiday will take place this summer.

The event was last held in 2019 with hundreds of people in attendance.

It has been postponed for the past two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Eid in the Park 2022 – which is being organised by Yusuf Youth Initiative (YYI) Community Hub – will be held at Camperdown Park on July 10.

Faisal Hussein, the CEO of YYI, says while Eid is a Muslim holiday, everyone is welcome to attend.

He said: “I had a conversation last week with one of our young volunteers, who was asking if we were going to be having Eid in the Park this year, and with moving into new premises I didn’t know if we would have time to organise it.

“As we’ve had it a couple of times before, I thought it would be easy enough to organise, so I submitted the documents and the council got back to me 10 minutes later.

“It takes place on the first week of the school holidays, so hopefully people are able to come and it will be a good event.

“Everyone is very excited for Eid this year.”

Organisation of the event is ongoing, but a carnival will be among the attractions.

The July 10 date is significant as it is close to Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice.

This is usually marked by activities including communal prayers and large social gatherings.

It takes place at the end of Hajj, and involves the annual pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

‘People see it as a private event but it isn’t’

Faisal added: “People see it as a private event but it isn’t, it’s in a large area and for everyone.

“It’s not just for Muslims, either – those who aren’t have really enjoyed it in previous years.”

During lockdown in 2020, YYI Community Hub helped deliver Eid bags to the local community and last year numbers for Eid were heavily restricted.