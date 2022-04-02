Growing concern for man and woman from Fife last seen boarding bus to Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is growing concern for a young man and woman from Fife reported missing and last seen boarding a bus to Dundee.

Keiran Elston, 20 and Jamie-Lee Rennie, 21 boarded the bus on March 29 and have not bee seen since.

It is also believed they may then have travelled to Edinburgh.

Pair believed to be travelling together

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for the help of the public to trace a man and a woman reported missing from Fife who may be travelling together and have visited both Edinburgh and Dundee.

“Keiran Elston, 20, and Jamie-Lee Rennie, 21, were seen getting on a Dundee-bound bus outside the station in Leuchars around 1.15pm on Tuesday, March 29.

“It is believed they may have then travelled to Edinburgh city centre.”

Keiran is described as around 5ft 10ins, of slim build with brown hair and green eyes. When last seen he was wearing a peach coloured hoodie and a black jacket.

Jamie-Lee is described as around 5ft 2ins, of slim build with long red/auburn hair. When last seen she was wearing a long t-shirt, shorts and opened toed shoes.

Growing concerns

Inspector Murray Gibson said: “Concerns are growing for the welfare of both Jamie-Lee and Keiran and I am asking anyone who has seen them or knows where they might be to get in touch with us.

“Likewise, if they hear about this appeal, I am asking them to please contact us to let us know they are safe and well.”

Anyone who can assist should contact Police Scotland on 101.