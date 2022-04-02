In Pictures: Hundreds of Scottish independence campaigners march through Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
In Pictures: Hundreds of Scottish independence campaigners march through Arbroath

By The Courier AV Team
April 2 2022, 2.53pm Updated: April 2 2022, 5.09pm
Indy march took place in Arbroath.
Indy march took place in Arbroath.

Hundreds of Scottish independence campaigners marched through Arbroath on Saturday.

However, the numbers fell well short of the 10,000 that organiser All Under One Banner had hoped for.

One independent counter clocked up 735 marchers along with 65 motorbikes.

Third time lucky

Saturday’s march through the Angus town finally happened at the third attempt.

It was originally planned for 2020 to coincide with the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath.

But the march was cancelled as coronavirus took hold and a 2021 attempt to stage it also fell victim to pandemic restrictions.

The 2022 date was chosen because of its closeness to the April 6 1320 signing of the declaration.

The march, a colourful and peaceful affair, was given the green light by Angus Council and campaigners walked through the town and past the historic Arbroath Abbey.

‘Business non-existent’

Angus Council had previously warned of significant disruption in the town due to the rally but just a few roads had to be closed off.

Local traders fear those warnings led to a dip in visitors.

Businesswoman Fiona Laing said: “Ordinary visitors to Arbroath appear to have stayed away today, frightened off by what was happening.

“I have spoken to a few traders who have said that business has been almost non-existent.”

Our photographer Gareth Jennings was there to capture the mood of the march.

The march went off peacefully and was a colourful sight with hundreds of Saltires and Lion Rampants fluttering in the gentle breeze at Arbroath seafront.
The procession was joined by around 65 motorcyclists.
A man stands prepared with ‘YES’ flags and ‘Scotland’ hats and scarves, ready for willing marchers.
The crowd carried a giant Saltire along the procession route
Time for a selfie, people stop to grab a quick photo to remember the day
Even the Dogs came prepared, Matching masks and outfits for this pup and it’s owner
People came out in their hundreds as the march could finally go ahead on it’s third attempt.
Showing support with a saltire face mask
This dog was definitely dressed for the occasion.
Demonstrators show their support for another independence referendum
A man stops to take a photo as a sea of saltires spreads out behind him
Crowds were in good spirits as they gathered for the march through the town.
A man puts together the saltire and lion rampart in preparation.
A piper plays for the procession
People travelled from across Scotland to attend the March
Waving the banner for Scottish Independance

