In Pictures: Hundreds of Scottish independence campaigners march through Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of Scottish independence campaigners marched through Arbroath on Saturday.

However, the numbers fell well short of the 10,000 that organiser All Under One Banner had hoped for.

One independent counter clocked up 735 marchers along with 65 motorbikes.

Third time lucky

Saturday’s march through the Angus town finally happened at the third attempt.

It was originally planned for 2020 to coincide with the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath.

But the march was cancelled as coronavirus took hold and a 2021 attempt to stage it also fell victim to pandemic restrictions.

The 2022 date was chosen because of its closeness to the April 6 1320 signing of the declaration.

The march, a colourful and peaceful affair, was given the green light by Angus Council and campaigners walked through the town and past the historic Arbroath Abbey.

‘Business non-existent’

Angus Council had previously warned of significant disruption in the town due to the rally but just a few roads had to be closed off.

Local traders fear those warnings led to a dip in visitors.

Businesswoman Fiona Laing said: “Ordinary visitors to Arbroath appear to have stayed away today, frightened off by what was happening.

“I have spoken to a few traders who have said that business has been almost non-existent.”

Our photographer Gareth Jennings was there to capture the mood of the march.