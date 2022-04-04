Dundee teenagers and drivers face police action in anti-social behaviour crackdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Teenagers and drivers have faced police action as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Dundee.

Police carried out targeted activity in the South Road area after receiving 50 calls about problems between December 1 and February 14.

Officers now say the number of reports since February has dropped to just seven.

Patrols were carried out in the area, including in the Tesco Extra car park.

Boy, 13, reported over anti-social behaviour

A boy aged 13 has been reported and 14 drivers have been warned for their conduct.

Five youths have also been given notices for repeated anti-social behaviour.

Sergeant Sean Petrie from Lochee police station said: “We have been working with our partners including Tesco staff and the anti-social behaviour team to tackle this issue and take action against those responsible.

“The local policing team have been monitoring the area and carrying out high-visibility patrols along with road policing officers.

“We have used a number of resources, including a mobile CCTV van and these patrols will continue as required.

“This targeted action has resulted in 25 youths being identified with five of them being issued youth notices for repeat behaviour.

“A 13-year-old has been reported to the youth justice assessor for threatening and abusive behaviour towards members of the public and 14 drivers have been traced and warned regarding their actions.”

He added: “We are committed to supporting the local community and we are actively involved in a number of projects in the Dundee area with our partners to assist with intervention and encourage people away from this kind of behaviour.

“We will continue to respond to any behaviour of this nature that is reported and we would urge people to report incidents to us through 101.”