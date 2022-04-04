Dundee teenagers and drivers face police action in anti-social behaviour crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee teenagers and drivers face police action in anti-social behaviour crackdown

By Alasdair Clark
April 4 2022, 4.10pm
Tesco Extra store in Dundee where locals reported anti-social behaviour
Patrols have focused on the Tesco Extra store on South Road. Image: Google.

Teenagers and drivers have faced police action as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Dundee.

Police carried out targeted activity in the South Road area after receiving 50 calls about problems between December 1 and February 14.

Officers now say the number of reports since February has dropped to just seven.

Patrols were carried out in the area, including in the Tesco Extra car park.

Boy, 13, reported over anti-social behaviour

A boy aged 13 has been reported and 14 drivers have been warned for their conduct.

Five youths have also been given notices for repeated anti-social behaviour.

Sergeant Sean Petrie from Lochee police station said: “We have been working with our partners including Tesco staff and the anti-social behaviour team to tackle this issue and take action against those responsible.

“The local policing team have been monitoring the area and carrying out high-visibility patrols along with road policing officers.

This targeted action has resulted in 25 youths being identified with five of them being issued youth notices for repeat behaviour

“We have used a number of resources, including a mobile CCTV van and these patrols will continue as required.

“This targeted action has resulted in 25 youths being identified with five of them being issued youth notices for repeat behaviour.

“A 13-year-old has been reported to the youth justice assessor for threatening and abusive behaviour towards members of the public and 14 drivers have been traced and warned regarding their actions.”

He added: “We are committed to supporting the local community and we are actively involved in a number of projects in the Dundee area with our partners to assist with intervention and encourage people away from this kind of behaviour.

“We will continue to respond to any behaviour of this nature that is reported and we would urge people to report incidents to us through 101.”

Boy, 17, suffers head injury in ‘serious’ Dundee assault

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier