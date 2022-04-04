‘Industrial accident’ at Broughty Ferry school leaves man, 58, in hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 58-year-old man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after an industrial accident at a primary school in Broughty Ferry.

Emergency crews first responded at around 11:40am on April 4 following reports of the accident at Forthill Primary School.

Locals told The Courier they spotted a large emergency service presence in the area around the school on Fintry Place, with crews still on the scene later on Monday afternoon.

It is unlikely any pupils were in the building at the time, with April 4 marking the first day of the Easter holidays.

Police Scotland confirmed officers had been in attendance at the incident alongside medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Man taken to Ninewells Hospital

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the 58-year-old had been taken to hospital, but further details on the nature of the accident or his injuries were unavailable.

She added: “Around 11.40am on Monday, 4 April, police attended after receiving report of an industrial accident on the grounds of Forthill Primary School.

“A 58-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.”