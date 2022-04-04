‘Industrial accident’ at Broughty Ferry school leaves man, 58, in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

‘Industrial accident’ at Broughty Ferry school leaves man, 58, in hospital

By Alasdair Clark
April 4 2022, 8.36pm Updated: April 4 2022, 8.58pm
Forthill Primary School, Broughty Ferry., Dundee where an industrial accident was reported
Forthill Primary School, Broughty Ferry.

A 58-year-old man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after an industrial accident at a primary school in Broughty Ferry.

Emergency crews first responded at around 11:40am on April 4 following reports of the accident at Forthill Primary School.

Locals told The Courier they spotted a large emergency service presence in the area around the school on Fintry Place, with crews still on the scene later on Monday afternoon.

It is unlikely any pupils were in the building at the time, with April 4 marking the first day of the Easter holidays.

Police Scotland confirmed officers had been in attendance at the incident alongside medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Man taken to Ninewells Hospital

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the 58-year-old had been taken to hospital, but further details on the nature of the accident or his injuries were unavailable.

She added: “Around 11.40am on Monday, 4 April, police attended after receiving report of an industrial accident on the grounds of Forthill Primary School.

“A 58-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.”

