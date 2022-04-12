Promise of £4.2 million spend on Dundee multis as residents tell of living hell in ‘forgotten’ flats By Lindsey Hamilton April 12 2022, 10.36am Updated: April 12 2022, 12.20pm Resident Steven Wrycza is one of those speaking out about the "living hell" in Dudhope Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Dundee City Council refuses £3k resident refunds over ‘non-existent’ sheltered housing services during Covid ‘People could have been killed’: Probe over deliberate fire at Dundee multi Neighbours distraught after death of woman ‘who may have lain for weeks’ in Dundee flat Repair work to start after long wait for residents in fire-damaged Dundee flats