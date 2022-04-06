Man charged after ‘altercation’ on Dundee and Fife train

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after he was allegedly involved in an altercation with a woman on a train as it travelled through Fife.

Police were called to Edinburgh Waverley station on Tuesday after receiving reports about the man’s behaviour on board a ScotRail service, which had left Dundee at 1.18pm.

A witness says passengers on the train became aware of an incident just after it had left Leuchars station.

Officers were waiting on the service arriving at Edinburgh, where the man was detained.

Passengers heard ‘shouting and screaming’

One onlooker said the incident appeared to happen at one of the train’s toilets, and involved “shouting and screaming”.

An announcement was then made that the train would not be stopping at Haymarket.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to Edinburgh Waverley station at 2.41pm on Tuesday following reports of an altercation on-board a train.

“A 35-year-old man was cautioned and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour. Inquiries are ongoing.”