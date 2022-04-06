Dundee teen robbed of electric scooter by weapon-wielding gang

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee teenager has been robbed of an electric scooter by a gang wielding a weapon.

Four men confronted the 18-year-old man, who was riding the scooter along Dunholm Road in Charleston on Monday evening.

The teen was threatened by one member of the group, who was brandishing a weapon, before an altercation took place.

The men then ran off from the scene, near Dunholm Terrace, with the scooter.

Police say the victim was not injured.

Police issue description of robbery suspects

The suspects are believed to be between the ages of 19 and 20, and between 5ft 7in and 6ft tall.

Officers have described them as white and of slim build, and they were wearing all-black clothing at the time.

One of the men had ginger hair.

Detective Constable Samantha Wilkie, from Tayside CID, said: “Officers have been checking CCTV and making local inquiries since the robbery, but would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, who saw the robbery or has information that could help inquiries, to come forward.

“There are a number of shops nearby and I am sure someone would have either seen the men hanging about before or running off after the robbery.

“Anyone with information can contact officers via 101. Please quote reference number 2741 of April 4 when calling.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”