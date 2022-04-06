Memorial plaque unveiled for Dundee police officer killed by unexploded mine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Memorial plaque unveiled for Dundee police officer killed by unexploded mine

By Gayle Ritchie
April 6 2022, 12.47pm Updated: April 6 2022, 2.57pm
Alastair Derrick with the new memorial plaque to honour PC Robert Stirrat.
Alastair Derrick with the new memorial plaque to honour PC Robert Stirrat.

A plaque to commemorate a police officer killed by an unexploded mine washed up on Broughty Ferry beach has been unveiled.

PC Robert Stirrat was on duty on May 5 1941 when he was called to investigate a report of an “unfamiliar object” on the beach close to Fisher Street and Dundas Street.

When the 24-year-old tried to secure it – to stop it drifting back out to sea and into shipping lanes – it detonated.

The blast was said to have been so powerful that it blew out the windows of nearby buildings.

PC Stirrat was taken to Dundee Royal Infirmary but died of his injuries at 3.16pm that afternoon, leaving behind a young widow.

Brave PC Robert Stirrat died in May 1941.

It was only 55 years later, in 1996, that his name was added to the Dundee Police War Memorial.

He was the only Dundee police officer to lose his life on home duty during the Second World War.

His selfless courage has now been honoured with the unveiling of a memorial plaque in honour of the Ayrshire-raised hero.

PC Robert Stirrat.

Alastair Derrick, a local historian who runs guided history and heritage walks through Dundee and the Ferry, started campaigning for the memorial a year ago – around the 80th anniversary of PC Stirrat’s death.

He had read of the incident years ago and started researching it in February 2020 while he was writing a specialised tour on the theme of Dundee in war and peace.

“Guests on my walks have always been moved by his story and the day before the 80th anniversary of his death, I posted it on the Dundee Waterfront Walks Facebook page, but also to a few other Facebook pages including Dundonian History for All, Meh Dundee and Old and New Broughty Ferry,” said Alastair.

“Many people responded, wondering why they had never heard of this incident. A good number felt that PC Stirrat should be commemorated down at the Ferry waterfront, which was my own view.

“It seemed to me that with the beautiful new walkways and walls which have been constructed in the area, it was a perfect opportunity to have a tasteful memorial placed where people passing the spot might spend a moment to remember a courageous young officer.

“He has no known surviving relatives and this seemed like unfinished business which we had an opportunity to address.”

Alastair Derrick of Dundee Waterfront Walks is flanked by Divisional Commander for Tayside, Chief Superintendent Phil Davison and ex-policeman Sandy Brodie who played the pipes at the memorial ceremony.

Alastair approached Dundee City Council planners and Police Scotland, finding them to be “very positive” towards the idea of a memorial.

Civil engineers McLaughlin and Harvey, who carried out the waterfront works, generously paid for the plaque and its fitting.

Tayside’s divisional commander Chief Superintendent Phil Davison dedicated the memorial in the presence of other serving and former police representatives on April 2.

Ex-police superintendent Sandy Brodie played his pipes on the waterfront and Alastair gave a speech to honour the fallen officer.

Chief Supt Davison said: “For him to lose his life in active service is tragic but it is also a show of sacrifice for others. His actions that day were selfless.”

A crowd gathered for the unveiling of the memorial plaque.

