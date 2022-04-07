Renowned sports performance coach returning to Dundee to inspire athletes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Renowned sports performance coach returning to Dundee to inspire athletes

By Claire Warrender
April 7 2022, 4.14pm Updated: April 7 2022, 4.49pm
Allistair McCaw is returning to Dundee
Allistair McCaw during his last visit to Dundee. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

A leading motivational speaker and sports performance coach is heading back to Dundee to inspire a new generation of athletes.

Allistair McCaw has worked with some of the world’s biggest sports teams, including Paris Saint-Germain football club.

And he has worked with Olympians, tennis champions and golfers in a career spanning more than 25 years.

He will be in Dundee on April 28, for a seminar organised by Roy O’Kane of Kanzen Karate.

And he will discuss his 10 rules of success and why passion isn’t enough.

The free event follows a sell-out appearance in the city in 2020, when 300 people heard him speak.

2020 event was a ‘tremendous success’

Roy said the event would be of interest to athletes, coaches, business leaders and parents.

He added: “We are delighted to work with local partners to bring Allistair McCaw back to Dundee.

“The last event in 2020 was a tremendous success with a diverse audience.

“There will be something for everyone in this seminar, from business to sport, and we’re really looking forward to it.

“Thanks to our sponsors for making it happen, ensuring the event is free to access for everyone.”

Register for tickets for Allistair McCaw in Dundee

Roy worked with Abertay University, Thornton’s Solicitors, Dundee Social Enterprise Network, Outside Media Group and Jamie McBrearty Coaching to organise the event.

Dr John Babrai, senior lecturer in sport and exercise at Abertay, said the university was delighted to be involved.

And he predicted the seminar would prove inspirational.

“Allistair’s expertise working with sports teams to provide leadership coaching will give our attendees access to invaluable information and, more importantly, the motivation to help reshape their approach to thinking and problem solving,” he said.

The Allistair McCaw Dundee event takes place at Abertay University from 10am to 11.30am.

It’s free but places are limited so anyone interested must register.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite.

