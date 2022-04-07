Renowned sports performance coach returning to Dundee to inspire athletes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A leading motivational speaker and sports performance coach is heading back to Dundee to inspire a new generation of athletes.

Allistair McCaw has worked with some of the world’s biggest sports teams, including Paris Saint-Germain football club.

And he has worked with Olympians, tennis champions and golfers in a career spanning more than 25 years.

He will be in Dundee on April 28, for a seminar organised by Roy O’Kane of Kanzen Karate.

And he will discuss his 10 rules of success and why passion isn’t enough.

The free event follows a sell-out appearance in the city in 2020, when 300 people heard him speak.

2020 event was a ‘tremendous success’

Roy said the event would be of interest to athletes, coaches, business leaders and parents.

He added: “We are delighted to work with local partners to bring Allistair McCaw back to Dundee.

“The last event in 2020 was a tremendous success with a diverse audience.

“There will be something for everyone in this seminar, from business to sport, and we’re really looking forward to it.

“Thanks to our sponsors for making it happen, ensuring the event is free to access for everyone.”

Register for tickets for Allistair McCaw in Dundee

Roy worked with Abertay University, Thornton’s Solicitors, Dundee Social Enterprise Network, Outside Media Group and Jamie McBrearty Coaching to organise the event.

Dr John Babrai, senior lecturer in sport and exercise at Abertay, said the university was delighted to be involved.

And he predicted the seminar would prove inspirational.

“Allistair’s expertise working with sports teams to provide leadership coaching will give our attendees access to invaluable information and, more importantly, the motivation to help reshape their approach to thinking and problem solving,” he said.

The Allistair McCaw Dundee event takes place at Abertay University from 10am to 11.30am.

It’s free but places are limited so anyone interested must register.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite.