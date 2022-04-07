Unexplained death of man, 37, in Dundee prompts police probe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say they are investigating the sudden and unexplained death of a 37-year-old man in Dundee on Thursday.

Officers were called to a property in the Rosefield Street area of the city shortly after 6pm.

A large police presence remains visible in the area and on nearby Blackness Street, with plain-clothed police officers seen speaking to local residents shortly after 7pm.

One eyewitness told The Courier: “I heard a police siren while I was out on a walk and had a look around to see what was going on.

“I saw a police car on Rosefield Street with two police officers in uniform and two plain-clothed officers.

“One officer appeared to be talking to someone in the police car taking notes.

“The police van with its sirens on had parked up the street on Blackness street. They seemed to just be sitting there keeping watch.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the death was being treated as unexplained, with a report to be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

He added: “We were made aware of the sudden death of a 37-year-old man at a property on Rosefield Street in Dundee shortly after 6.35pm on Thursday, 7 April.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”