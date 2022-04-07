Unexplained death of man, 37, in Dundee prompts police probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Unexplained death of man, 37, in Dundee prompts police probe

By Alasdair Clark and Amie Flett
April 7 2022, 9.16pm Updated: April 7 2022, 9.25pm
Police on Rosefield Street in Dundee following an unexplained death
Police at the scene on Thursday

Police say they are investigating the sudden and unexplained death of a 37-year-old man in Dundee on Thursday.

Officers were called to a property in the Rosefield Street area of the city shortly after 6pm.

A large police presence remains visible in the area and on nearby Blackness Street, with plain-clothed police officers seen speaking to local residents shortly after 7pm.

One eyewitness told The Courier: “I heard a police siren while I was out on a walk and had a look around to see what was going on.

“I saw a police car on Rosefield Street with two police officers in uniform and two plain-clothed officers.

Police speak with locals residents at the scene in Dundee
“One officer appeared to be talking to someone in the police car taking notes.

“The police van with its sirens on had parked up the street on Blackness street. They seemed to just be sitting there keeping watch.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the death was being treated as unexplained, with a report to be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

He added: “We were made aware of the sudden death of a 37-year-old man at a property on Rosefield Street in Dundee shortly after 6.35pm on Thursday, 7 April.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

