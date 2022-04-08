Ideas to tackle Broughty Ferry vandalism put forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Ideas to tackle Broughty Ferry vandalism put forward

By Lindsey Hamilton
April 8 2022, 1.07pm Updated: April 8 2022, 1.33pm
Measures are being considered to tackle vandalism in Broughty Ferry.
Measures are being considered to tackle vandalism in Broughty Ferry.

A councillor says he is “encouraged” by ideas being put forward to tackle vandalism in Broughty Ferry.

Key figures have met to discuss recent issues with anti-social behaviour.

That includes the walls of Broughty Castle being daubed in graffiti and life-saving equipment being damaged.

Another incident happened this week when a house, a street sign and walls next to a church were spray-painted on St Vincent Street.

Lib Dem councillor Mr Duncan arranged the meeting with Police Scotland, Leisure and Culture Dundee, and other locals.

Graffiti on St Vincent Street.

Mr Duncan said: “We want those who are carrying out these acts to know that they won’t get away with it.

“We want those who are carrying out these acts to know that they won’t get away with it.

“My fear is that the summer season is only just beginning and already we have had several incidents.

“I reckon it is only going to get worse and I want to get the message out that it won’t be tolerated.”

What will be done to tackle vandalism?

Mr Duncan, who is standing for re-election next month, says ideas discussed include more police patrols, and a dedicated number that people could contact if they see damage being done.

The use of a mobile CCTV van, on-foot patrols by community safety wardens and working with schools on education are among the other suggestions.

Efforts are also being made to identify graffiti tags and track down those responsible.

Mr Duncan with graffiti on the castle walls.

Mr Duncan added: “We know who these people are. It’s not hard to work it out and we will be talking to them.”

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee, which runs Broughty Castle, said: “Our staff remain vigilant and we will continue to work with partners to address any anti-social behaviour.”

Broughty Ferry Community Council has been holding its own discussions on ways to address the anti-social behaviour.

Community group looking at new strategies

Spokesman Neil Cooney said: “The community council have been discussing whether improved strategies will be in place for Broughty Ferry this summer.

“We have spoken with Dundee City Council, Councillor Duncan and Police Scotland measures that can be put in place to tackle vandalism and graffiti.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Dundee graffiti: When does art become vandalism?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier