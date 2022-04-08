Ideas to tackle Broughty Ferry vandalism put forward

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A councillor says he is “encouraged” by ideas being put forward to tackle vandalism in Broughty Ferry.

Key figures have met to discuss recent issues with anti-social behaviour.

That includes the walls of Broughty Castle being daubed in graffiti and life-saving equipment being damaged.

Another incident happened this week when a house, a street sign and walls next to a church were spray-painted on St Vincent Street.

Lib Dem councillor Mr Duncan arranged the meeting with Police Scotland, Leisure and Culture Dundee, and other locals.

Mr Duncan said: “We want those who are carrying out these acts to know that they won’t get away with it.

“We want those who are carrying out these acts to know that they won’t get away with it.

“My fear is that the summer season is only just beginning and already we have had several incidents.

“I reckon it is only going to get worse and I want to get the message out that it won’t be tolerated.”

What will be done to tackle vandalism?

Mr Duncan, who is standing for re-election next month, says ideas discussed include more police patrols, and a dedicated number that people could contact if they see damage being done.

The use of a mobile CCTV van, on-foot patrols by community safety wardens and working with schools on education are among the other suggestions.

Efforts are also being made to identify graffiti tags and track down those responsible.

Mr Duncan added: “We know who these people are. It’s not hard to work it out and we will be talking to them.”

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee, which runs Broughty Castle, said: “Our staff remain vigilant and we will continue to work with partners to address any anti-social behaviour.”

Broughty Ferry Community Council has been holding its own discussions on ways to address the anti-social behaviour.

Community group looking at new strategies

Spokesman Neil Cooney said: “The community council have been discussing whether improved strategies will be in place for Broughty Ferry this summer.

“We have spoken with Dundee City Council, Councillor Duncan and Police Scotland measures that can be put in place to tackle vandalism and graffiti.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.