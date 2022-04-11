Police promise extra patrols in Broughty Ferry after spate of vandalism

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More bobbies on the beat are to be used to fight vandalism and anti-social behaviour in Broughty Ferry.

Police Scotland have confirmed they will have increased patrols and use mobile CCTV footage in a bid to tackle numerous recent issues in the area.

Officers will also visit local schools to speak to pupils and teachers about the problems.

Vandalism and graffiti

The police action follows a meeting last week between local councillor Craig Duncan, Police Scotland, Dundee City Council’s anti-social behaviour team and Leisure and Culture Dundee.

Mr Duncan had called for the meeting following numerous recent acts of vandalism in the area, including graffiti sprayed on the walls of Broughty Castle and the ancient barracks as well as on other surfaces, including the walls of a private home.

Other acts of vandalism include damage to, and the removal of, crucial life-saving equipment at the beach at Broughty Ferry.

Police action

Sergeant Kate Forbes said: “The local policing team will have increased patrols in the area, and will use the mobile CCTV as well as a number of other resources to assist in tackling this issue.

“In addition we will continue our work with the local schools after the Easter holidays by providing intervention inputs to avoid this crime happening in the first place.

“As with all crimes reported to Police Scotland, inquiries are ongoing to have those responsible identified and appropriate action will be taken against them. We would urge people to report incidents to us through 101.”

Positive response

Mr Duncan said he hoped that with the police involvement, problems in Broughty Ferry could be nipped in the bud now.

He said: “This is a very positive response from Police Scotland.

“It follows our site meeting last week. I am hopeful that working together with police, Leisure and Culture Dundee and Dundee City Council’s anti-social behaviour team, we can nip the problems in the bud before the height of the summer.”