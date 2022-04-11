Police promise extra patrols in Broughty Ferry after spate of vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Police promise extra patrols in Broughty Ferry after spate of vandalism

By Lindsey Hamilton
April 11 2022, 5.02pm Updated: April 11 2022, 5.02pm
Vandalism to Broughty Castle is one of a number of recent incidents.
More bobbies on the beat are to be used to fight vandalism and anti-social behaviour in Broughty Ferry.

Police Scotland have confirmed they will have increased patrols and use mobile CCTV footage in a bid to tackle numerous recent issues in the area.

Officers will also visit local schools to speak to pupils and teachers about the problems.

Vandalism and graffiti

The police action follows a meeting last week between local councillor Craig Duncan, Police Scotland, Dundee City Council’s anti-social behaviour team and Leisure and Culture Dundee.

The walls of Broughty Castle were recently covered in graffiti

Mr Duncan had called for the meeting following numerous recent acts of vandalism in the area, including graffiti sprayed on the walls of Broughty Castle and the ancient barracks as well as on other surfaces, including the walls of a private home.

Other acts of vandalism include damage to, and the removal of, crucial life-saving equipment at the beach at Broughty Ferry.

Police action

Sergeant Kate Forbes said: “The local policing team will have increased patrols in the area, and will use the mobile CCTV as well as a number of other resources to assist in tackling this issue.

Graffiti in Broughty Ferry

“In addition we will continue our work with the local schools after the Easter holidays by providing intervention inputs to avoid this crime happening in the first place.

“As with all crimes reported to Police Scotland, inquiries are ongoing to have those responsible identified and appropriate action will be taken against them. We would urge people to report incidents to us through 101.”

Positive response

Mr Duncan said he hoped that with the police involvement, problems in Broughty Ferry could be nipped in the bud now.

Mr Duncan with graffiti at Broughty Ferry beach

He said: “This is a very positive response from Police Scotland.

“It follows our site meeting last week. I am hopeful that working together with police, Leisure and Culture Dundee and Dundee City Council’s anti-social behaviour team, we can nip the problems in the bud before the height of the summer.”

