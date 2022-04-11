VIDEO: Youths climb fence at Broughty Ferry lifeboat station before damaging equipment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: Youths climb fence at Broughty Ferry lifeboat station before damaging equipment

By Lindsey Hamilton
April 11 2022, 4.01pm Updated: April 11 2022, 4.27pm

Shocking footage has emerged of three youths climbing over security fencing at Broughty Ferry lifeboat station before tampering with equipment.

Coxswain Murray Brown described the behaviour as “wanton vandalism” and said it put lives at risk because volunteers had to spend 30 minutes fixing damage to ropes on the lifeboat.

Mr Brown said that the intrusion at the lifeboat station was captured on their own CCTV footage at 7.42pm on April 2.

He said: “The footage shows three youths hanging about the station before climbing around the security gate on the jetty.

The footage shows the faces of the youths.

“All three then made their way to the all weather lifeboat. There they tampered with the ropes securing the lifeboat as well as with the davit, which is used for lowering and removing equipment on and off the boat.”

Mr Brown said the crew could have lost crucial minutes if the damage was not spotted before being called to an emergency.

He said: “This could have caused a serious delay on a shout if it hadn’t been discovered beforehand.

Unacceptable behaviour

“That time could have caused someone to lose their life. This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable.

“I don’t understand or see the point in someone doing this.

“It’s disgusting and ridiculous. Our crew are all volunteers who give up their time to save lives at sea and in the river and these idiots think it’s acceptable to do something like this.”

Murray Brown, Broughty Ferry RNLI coxswain.
Murray Brown, Broughty Ferry RNLI coxswain.

Mr Brown said the CCTV footage was very clear and he was hopeful someone would recognise the culprits.

He said: “Parents need to be aware of what their kids are doing. The police have been notified and I really hope those responsible get what they deserve.

“This was a mindless act of wanton vandalism that could have had disastrous consequences.”

Lives could have been lost

He added: “Such acts not only delay an emergency response from the RNLI but also have the potential for lives being lost.

“The irony of it is that had any of the intruders fell into the water one of the lifeboats may not have been unable to get to them on time due to this vandalism.”

Mr Brown also said that the damage had to be repaired at the station’s own expense.

The Broughty Ferry RNLI inshore lifeboat was damaged.
The Broughty Ferry RNLI inshore lifeboat was damaged.

He said: “The RNLI is a charity that relies on using any money raised to keep the  lifeboats and station operational  every day of the year.

“Any costs incurred through such reckless acts diverts this money to repair or replace any equipment.”

He asked that anyone with any information contacts the crew on 01382 779956.

Police investigating

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On the evening of Saturday  April 2 police received a report of youths vandalising the lifeboat station in Broughty Ferry.

“There was no trace when officers attended and suitable advice was provided.

“Officers have now become aware of footage being circulated on social media and will carry out further inquiries into the incident.”

The incident comes as police revealed on Monday that they are to be increasing police patrols and mobile CCTV coverage in Broughty Ferry in response to a recent increase in vandalism and other anti-social behaviour in the area.

Broughty Ferry RNLI volunteer ‘forced off duty’ by thugs who stole car

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier