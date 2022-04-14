Dundee Waterfront: Where public can see plans for new Site 6 offices and flats

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The public will get the chance to see plans for a new office block and flats development at the controversial Site 6 at Dundee Waterfront later this year.

Initial plans for the development have been formally submitted.

The new buildings could fill the space next to Agnes Husband House, across the road from the V&A.

The Courier revealed in January how offices are now being planned after proposals for a hotel on the site fell through.

But the idea could prove controversial, after the existing office block at Site 6 – which is now home to Social Security Scotland – drew criticism during its construction.

What is included in the plans?

Robertson Construction Tayside has submitted a proposal of application notice (Pan) to Dundee City Council.

It describes it as a “major development” which would be “phased” to deliver office accommodation and residential units.

There are also plans to include retail and food and drink units, and car parking.

The development would occupy the large area of land still vacant at Site 6, between South Crichton Street and South Union Street.

What happens next?

Public exhibitions will be held later this year, allowing locals the chance to have their say on the development.

The developers plan to hold these in-person events on May 19 and June 9 at Dundee House, the council’s headquarters.

These will be accompanied by an online event.

Once these views have been gathered, Robertson will be able to submit a full planning application.

This will include detailed proposals for the site, such as how the buildings will look, and other issues such as transport provision.

The plans will then go before councillors for approval.