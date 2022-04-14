Dundee Waterfront: Where public can see plans for new Site 6 offices and flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Waterfront: Where public can see plans for new Site 6 offices and flats

By Caroline Spencer
April 14 2022, 3.05pm Updated: April 14 2022, 7.04pm
Site 6, with Agnes Husband House on the right and the V&A on the left.
The public will get the chance to see plans for a new office block and flats development at the controversial Site 6 at Dundee Waterfront later this year.

Initial plans for the development have been formally submitted.

The new buildings could fill the space next to Agnes Husband House, across the road from the V&A.

The Courier revealed in January how offices are now being planned after proposals for a hotel on the site fell through.

But the idea could prove controversial, after the existing office block at Site 6 – which is now home to Social Security Scotland – drew criticism during its construction.

What is included in the plans?

Robertson Construction Tayside has submitted a proposal of application notice (Pan) to Dundee City Council.

It describes it as a “major development” which would be “phased” to deliver office accommodation and residential units.

There are also plans to include retail and food and drink units, and car parking.

The development would occupy the large area of land still vacant at Site 6, between South Crichton Street and South Union Street.

The plans cover most of Site 6, on land next to Agnes Husband House.
What happens next?

Public exhibitions will be held later this year, allowing locals the chance to have their say on the development.

The developers plan to hold these in-person events on May 19 and June 9 at Dundee House, the council’s headquarters.

These will be accompanied by an online event.

The construction site at the waterfront.
Empty land on Site 6, across the road from the V&A.

Once these views have been gathered, Robertson will be able to submit a full planning application.

This will include detailed proposals for the site, such as how the buildings will look, and other issues such as transport provision.

The plans will then go before councillors for approval.

