Man charged over £8k cannabis find in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after police found cannabis worth £8,000 in a Dundee drugs raid.

Officers carried out a search at a property on Eastwell Road on Wednesday.

It led to the recovery of cannabis with a street value of more than £8,000.

Police also discovered cash worth more than £1,000 inside.

A spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.”

It is understood the man will appear in court at a later date.