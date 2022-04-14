Man charged over £8k cannabis find in Dundee By Amie Flett April 14 2022, 3.57pm Updated: April 14 2022, 7.04pm Eastwell Road in Dundee. Image: Google. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged after police found cannabis worth £8,000 in a Dundee drugs raid. Officers carried out a search at a property on Eastwell Road on Wednesday. It led to the recovery of cannabis with a street value of more than £8,000. Police also discovered cash worth more than £1,000 inside. A spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.” It is understood the man will appear in court at a later date. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close