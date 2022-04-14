Lochee High Street’s only free ATM left out of service after vandal attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The only free ATM on Lochee High Street in Dundee has been left out of service after it was damaged by vandals.

The screen on the cash machine at Iffy’s Convenience Store was smashed overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

The machine is the only one on High Street that does not charge, with the nearest free machines based at The Stack Retail Park.

Shop owner Iftakhar Yaqub, known as Iffy, said: “I’m really disappointed that this has happened.

“Last year I agreed to allow my shop to be used for the ATM because there is no longer any banking in Lochee.

“There are other ATMs but none that are free to use.

Free ATM ‘a good thing for the community’

“I decided it would be a good thing to do for the community to allow people to access cash here without paying for it, and without having to travel elsewhere.

“This is actually the first act of vandalism I have experienced at my shop in all the time I have been here.

“It’s such a shame this has happened. People have been coming along all day to get money out and haven’t managed to.”

Iffy believes the person responsible “must have used proper force” to smash the screen.

He added: “These screens are pretty tough and designed to withstand attacks like this.

“I can only imagine someone got pretty angry when they did this.”

Iffy says the cash machine’s operator is hoping to have the ATM repaired by Friday.