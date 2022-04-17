In pictures: Easter Celebrations in Dundee and Perth By Louis Delbarre April 17 2022, 4.41pm Updated: April 17 2022, 5.10pm "Freyas Wish" easter fun day sunday. Picture by Gareth Jennings DCT Meida [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our photographers bring you the best pictures of Easter Sunday, from the South Inch in Perth to Magdalen Green in Dundee. Aria Laverty-Burns, 4, from Downfield with her Easter bunny at Magdalen Green. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media. Noah McGraw, 3, from Tullidelph, planting Easter sunflower seeds at the Dundee Transport Museum’s new sensory garden with engagement officer Beth Hampton. 7-year-old Kelvin Laverty-Burns rolling his egg at Magdalen Green. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media. Perth celebrates Easter Sunday at the South Inch Pavilion Easter Fun Day. Joanna and Cornel Koszyk, 1, have fun with the balloon animals. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media. Ava Hunter, 7, in an egg and spoon race. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media. Harper Cairns, 4, from Mill o Mains with her egg. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media. A circus act at the South Inch Pavilion Easter Fun Day. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media. Sienna Colgan, 6, gets her face painted by Kenzie Wallace. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media. Grandad Gary Stevenson with Luca Stevenson, 7, Carly Stevenson and Mila Garland, 5. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media. Rhythm Wave play percussion at the South Inch Pavilion. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media. Bobo the clown, a 12th generation entertainer. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media. Emily-Grace Macfadyen, 6 and Millie Sheldon, 5 with their Easter eggs. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media. Jess Sinclair, 9, and Mia McDonnell, 10. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media. Haydn Scott, 1, and family friend Debbie Crockatt blow some bubbles. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media. More fun and games at the South Inch Pavilion Easter Fun Day. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier WATCH: 2,000 rubber ducks meandering down the Tay for Perth Scouts’ Jamboree fundraiser Those in public life should act with integrity, Archbishop of York suggests Ukrainian refugees celebrate UK Easter with traditional cakes and bike rides Harry ‘back with his own people’ at Invictus Games, says war veteran friend