Man, 39, charged in connection with series of break-ins and thefts in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 39-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of thefts and break-ins in Dundee.

Police say the incidents, including two thefts, two-break-ins and an attempted fraud, all occurred in a two-week period earlier this month in the Clepington Road and Kings Cross areas of the city.

Following extensive inquiries, officers have now confirmed a man has been charged and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences, including theft and attempted fraud.

A 39yo man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences, including theft and attempted fraud, which took place in recent weeks in the Kings Cross and Clepington Road areas of the city. He is due to appear at Dundee SC tomorrow (Tuesday, 19 April, 2022). pic.twitter.com/cZi7j0iSqu — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) April 18, 2022

“The incidents took place in the Kings Cross and Clepington Road areas of the city.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday April 19.”