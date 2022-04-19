Crews spend five hours tackling fire at Dundee factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Crews spend five hours tackling fire at Dundee factory

By Jake Keith
April 19 2022, 7.40am Updated: April 19 2022, 10.13am
Fire crews attend the incident at Caldrum Works.
Crews have spent more than five hours tackling a fire at a Dundee factory.

The blaze took hold in an industrial oven at Caldrum Works on St Salvador Street in the Hilltown area just after 9pm on Monday.

It is not clear to what extent the former jute factory – which is occupied by technical textiles group Low & Bonar– was affected.

However the factory, named Bonar Yarns, was open and operational as usual on Tuesday morning.

The fire took place at Bonar Yarns, a division of Low & Bonar, in Caldrum Works.

It is understood yarns, which were placed in a hot box to dry out, caught fire.

One resident said: “I was worried that it was something more serious such as a chemical fire when the fire service taped off St Salvador Street.

“I was hanging out the window trying to have a look but I couldn’t see any flames or see or smell smoke.

“They were there for quite a few hours so I don’t know what the issue could have been.”

Site dates from 1872

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended a call out to an industrial oven fire at Caldrum Works in Dundee at 9.15pm on Monday and sent four appliances.

“No persons were evacuated and the stop message came back at 2.27am.”

Dating from 1872, Caldrum Works was said to be the world’s first fully integrated, single-storey jute works.

It grew to become the second-largest jute mill in Britain in the 1920s, after Camperdown Works, also in Dundee.

When approached, nobody at Low & Bonar was available for comment.

