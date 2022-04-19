Crews spend five hours tackling fire at Dundee factory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crews have spent more than five hours tackling a fire at a Dundee factory.

The blaze took hold in an industrial oven at Caldrum Works on St Salvador Street in the Hilltown area just after 9pm on Monday.

It is not clear to what extent the former jute factory – which is occupied by technical textiles group Low & Bonar– was affected.

However the factory, named Bonar Yarns, was open and operational as usual on Tuesday morning.

It is understood yarns, which were placed in a hot box to dry out, caught fire.

One resident said: “I was worried that it was something more serious such as a chemical fire when the fire service taped off St Salvador Street.

“I was hanging out the window trying to have a look but I couldn’t see any flames or see or smell smoke.

“They were there for quite a few hours so I don’t know what the issue could have been.”

Site dates from 1872

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended a call out to an industrial oven fire at Caldrum Works in Dundee at 9.15pm on Monday and sent four appliances.

“No persons were evacuated and the stop message came back at 2.27am.”

Dating from 1872, Caldrum Works was said to be the world’s first fully integrated, single-storey jute works.

It grew to become the second-largest jute mill in Britain in the 1920s, after Camperdown Works, also in Dundee.

When approached, nobody at Low & Bonar was available for comment.