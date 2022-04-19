Website crash causes influx of calls to Dundee City Council as users locked out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee City Council’s online services have been restored after locals were locked out for almost two days.

The issues began on Monday when those visiting both Leisure & Culture Dundee and council sites were presented with an error page.

Most of the issues have since been resolved, including access to the MyDundee section, which is used to make payments such as council tax,

Dundee City Council website is back up and running (with a few services currently unavailable). Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to resolve any outstanding issues. We're sorry for any frustration this may have caused you. pic.twitter.com/QtjX6vS9E4 — Dundee City Council (@DundeeCouncil) April 19, 2022

A message on the site stated the problems placed a large amount of pressure on the council’s phonelines.

It said: “Sorry this site is down just now for maintenance, we are sorry for any inconvenience caused.

“Please note that the unavailability of this system is causing high levels of calls to the council at this time.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson had earlier said: “We are working hard to resolve issues caused to the council’s website functionality by a recent server outage and apologise for any frustration this may cause.”