Home News Dundee

Keith Harris: Stevie Wonder’s former manager installed as first black rector of Dundee University

By Caroline Spencer
April 21 2022, 3.07pm
Keith Harris and Dusa president Dimitris Vidakis.
Stevie Wonder’s former manager has been formally installed as Dundee University’s first black rector.

Keith Harris OBE was sworn in during a ceremony at the campus on Thursday.

Mr Harris has worked in the industry for more than four decades as a consultant, artist manager and promotions manager for firms including Motown, EMI and Transatlantic Records.

The Dusa executive committee with centre with Mr Harris and Mr Vidakis ahead of the ceremony.

He is a former Dundee University student, where he studied zoology in 1970 and went on to become president of Dundee University Students’ Association (Dusa).

He said: “My time at the University of Dundee transformed my future life, so I am really excited to be given the opportunity to be an advocate for the current generation of students, and hope to be able to make a positive contribution on their behalf.”

Mr Harris replaces Courier columnist Jim Spence in the role.

The rector is elected to serve the students’ interests, including at the university court, the governing body of the institution.

keith harris dundee rector
Mr Harris after receiving an OBE for services to the music industry.

Mr Harris is the first black person to hold the position.

Dimitris Vidakis, current Dusa president, said: “This is a special day for our student community as we have the pleasure and honour of officially welcoming to the university our new rector.

“Keith’s strong ties both with the university and Dusa make him an ideal candidate for the role, and I am really looking forward to working with him in the future.”

