Dundee nursery to close as Catholic church prepares to sell site

By James Simpson
April 20 2022, 4.19pm Updated: April 20 2022, 6.13pm
The Catholic church is preparing to sell the land on Lawside Road.
A Dundee nursery will close next year following confirmation that the Catholic church is to sell the land it sits on.

The Law Nursery School on Lawside Road is expected to remain open until June 2023 before any sale is completed.

Law Nursery, Lawside Road, Dundee.
Dundee City Council, which currently leases the site from the Diocese of Dunkeld – part of the Catholic church – said the long-term future of the nursery will be discussed by councillors.

The local authority confirmed there will be no job losses as they work with staff and families affected.

Children and families convener Stewart Hunter described the announcement to sell the land as “extremely disappointing”.

He reiterated councillors are “committed” to ensuring those impacted by the closure are given the “best options”.

‘Excellent nursery’

He added: “Law Nursery is an excellent nursery with superb staff so the decision to sell the land by the Diocese is extremely disappointing.

“We are committed to ensuring that the young people receive a place in another nursery and that staff are redeployed.

Children and families convener, Stewart Hunter.
“I have already spoken with officers to ensure we are delivering on this and they are equally committed to delivering the best options for families and staff based on their own personal circumstances.

“It would not have been the council’s choice to close such an excellent nursery but the land being put up for sale has led to this.”

Council not offered chance to buy land

A council spokesman said there was no offer for the local authority to purchase the land by the Diocese of Dunkeld.

He added: “We are aware that the Diocese of Dunkeld is selling the land which is currently leased by the council and occupied by Law Nursery.

“The council has been speaking to diocesan officials about this process and we have been assured that the nursery can stay in place until June 2023.

“During these recent discussions, no offer of sale was made to the council.

“The future of the nursery will be considered by the Children and Families Services Committee.

“In the meantime, council officers have been speaking directly to families and staff about potential options available to them.

“There will be no job losses.”

The Diocese of Dunkeld has been approached for comment.

