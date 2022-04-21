Fury as Kirkton Library closure claim branded ‘shameful lie’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Dundee

Fury as Kirkton Library closure claim branded ‘shameful lie’

By Rachel Amery
April 21 2022, 4.20pm Updated: April 22 2022, 10.16am
Kirkton Community Centre and Library
Kirkton Community Centre and Library

The leader of Dundee City Council says a claim made in Holyrood that Kirkton Library will be shut down is a “shameful lie”.

At First Minister’s Questions, Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra told Nicola Sturgeon the authority plans to shut the building.

He went on to repeat the concerns about its future on social media.

In an angry response, city leader John Alexander strenuously denied the claim and said Kirkton will not be left in a situation where it has no library to rely on.

Accusations of closure

Speaking in Holyrood, Mr Marra asked Ms Sturgeon: “What does the first minister have to say to the young people of Kirkton in Dundee, an area of deep deprivation in which the level of attainment is among the lowest in Scotland, whose attainment funding the SNP government is cutting by 79% while the SNP-led council is closing the library?”

Michael Marra MSP

In response, the first minister said: “The decisions that we have taken on attainment funding are in recognition of the fact that there is deprivation in all parts of the country.

“Those changes to the allocation of the attainment fund were fully supported by COSLA, including the member’s colleagues on it.

“As I said earlier, we support school libraries through the school library improvement fund, and we will continue to do so.”

Future for Kirkton Library promised

Afterwards Mr Marra wrote on social media: “Despite my direct question the first minister had no real answers for the young people of Kirkton in Dundee who are looking at the prospect of a 79% cut in their attainment funding [and] the SNP council closing their library.

“Dundee deserves better.”

However John Alexander has publicly refuted the claims, saying the library in Kirkton will not be shutting its doors.

Mr Alexander described it as a “lie”.

He responded: “Kirkton will not be in a position where it has no library.

“That is a shameful lie.”

A Scottish Labour source later said: “This is extremely odd behaviour from the leader of the SNP group.

“His administration have an official policy that they passed at council committee to close Kirkton Library and to try and open a local school library to the public instead.

“When is closing a library not closing a library?

“When it’s a ‘bold and ambitious’ SNP wheeze.”

