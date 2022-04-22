Sunny weekend ahead in Tayside and Fife but temperatures to drop next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Met Office weather forecasters are predicting a warm weekend for locals across Dundee and Fife before the mercury dips slightly next week.

Some areas of Scotland are as warm as Benidorm in Spain today [Friday], with a balmy high of 17°C recorded in Perth early on Friday afternoon.

Similar temperatures have been seen in Dundee and Fife, with the mercury hovering around the mid teens throughout the day.

Heading into Friday evening, forecasters predict some late sunshine with the rest of the night remaining dry with patchy low cloud developing across the east.

“Chilly inland, slight frost in the north. Minimum temperature 3°C,” it adds.

The warm weather is expected to last the weekend, with more sun forecast throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

But forecasters say next week could be slightly cooler in comparison due to low lying cloud.

‘Chance of frost overnight’

Met Office spokesman Richard Miles told The Courier that Tayside and Fife should expect a fairly settled week weather wise.

He said: “The weekend and early next week sees a fairly settled outlook – the North Sea coast might see quite a bit of lingering low cloud, but most places will be dry with sunny spells.

“Temperatures will see maximums in the mid teens but lower under that North Sea haar.

“It will be chilly overnight with the chance of a frost in rural areas. There’s a chance of showers on Sunday and Monday.”

The sunny weather has already led to an increased pollen count, with a “high” count registered for Friday.

It means hayfever sufferers are likely to notice some of the classic symptoms like a runny nose or itchy eyes.

Pollen warning

Data from the Kleenex pollen count shows that the sunny spell is causing tree pollen levels to spike.

A reading of 200-703ppm is considered high, with the website recording a tree pollen reading of 418 in Dundee on Friday.

As the temperature drops over the weekend so will the pollen count, with the Met Office saying it will be “moderate” between Saturday and Monday.