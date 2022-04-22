Sunny weekend ahead in Tayside and Fife but temperatures to drop next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sunny weekend ahead in Tayside and Fife but temperatures to drop next week

By Alasdair Clark
April 22 2022, 3.29pm Updated: April 22 2022, 5.31pm
Oliver Hall, 3, Isaac MacPherson, 4, and Michael Stirling, 4, all enjoy the sun in Arbroath.
Met Office weather forecasters are predicting a warm weekend for locals across Dundee and Fife before the mercury dips slightly next week.

Some areas of Scotland are as warm as Benidorm in Spain today [Friday], with a balmy high of 17°C recorded in Perth early on Friday afternoon.

Similar temperatures have been seen in Dundee and Fife, with the mercury hovering around the mid teens throughout the day.

Heading into Friday evening, forecasters predict some late sunshine with the rest of the night remaining dry with patchy low cloud developing across the east.

Arbroath beach on Friday.

“Chilly inland, slight frost in the north. Minimum temperature 3°C,” it adds.

The warm weather is expected to last the weekend, with more sun forecast throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday.

But forecasters say next week could be slightly cooler in comparison due to low lying cloud.

‘Chance of frost overnight’

Met Office spokesman Richard Miles told The Courier that Tayside and Fife should expect a fairly settled week weather wise.

He said: “The weekend and early next week sees a fairly settled outlook – the North Sea coast might see quite a bit of lingering low cloud, but most places will be dry with sunny spells.

“Temperatures will see maximums in the mid teens but lower under that North Sea haar.

“It will be chilly overnight with the chance of a frost in rural areas. There’s a chance of showers on Sunday and Monday.”

The sunny weather has already led to an increased pollen count, with a “high” count registered for Friday.

It means hayfever sufferers are likely to notice some of the classic symptoms like a runny nose or itchy eyes.

Pollen warning

Data from the Kleenex pollen count shows that the sunny spell is causing tree pollen levels to spike.

A reading of 200-703ppm is considered high, with the website recording a tree pollen reading of 418 in Dundee on Friday.

As the temperature drops over the weekend so will the pollen count, with the Met Office saying it will be “moderate” between Saturday and Monday.

