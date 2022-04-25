Man charged in connection with Broughty Ferry level crossing crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged in connection with a collision at a level crossing in Dundee at the weekend.

Police were called after reports of a van crashing into the barriers at Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, just before 4pm on Saturday.

The road was closed for a short time to allow Network Rail to carry out repairs.

Officers from Police Scotland and British Transport Police attended and a man was charged with careless driving.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said on Monday: “We were called to the level crossing near Broughty Ferry station at 3.50pm on Saturday April 23 following reports of a vehicle striking the barrier.

“Officers attended with colleagues from Police Scotland and a man was cautioned and charged with careless driving.”