Dundee Game store hit by break-in as police also probe thefts of boat and car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Game store hit by break-in as police also probe thefts of boat and car

By Jake Keith
April 25 2022, 5.26pm
A dory boat similar to the one pictured was stolen in Forfar, while a Land Rover (pictured) was stolen from Ballumbie, and Game in Dundee was hit by a break-in.
A dory boat similar to the one pictured was stolen in Forfar, while a Land Rover (pictured) was stolen from Ballumbie, and Game in Dundee was hit by a break-in.

Police are investigating a break-in at the Game store in Dundee city centre.

The shop on Murraygate was targeted on Saturday at around 10.50pm but nothing was taken.

Three men were seen making off from the area, heading towards Seagate and Candle Lane.

Description of break-in suspects

Police say one of the men is described as white, of slim build and aged between 16 and 25.

He was wearing a puffer-style hooded jacket, dark joggers and trainers.

The other men are described only as wearing dark clothing at the time.

Meanwhile, police in Tayside are also investigating the theft of a boat and a car in separate incidents.

Boat and equipment taken

Between April 12 and 13, officers say a 13ft dory boat – along with two Yamaha engines and a trailer – were taken from Monikie Country Park.

A Yamaha boat engine and battery were also stolen from a boat shed at Forfar Loch between April 11 and 16, though it is not known whether these Angus incidents are linked.

And officers in the area are also appealing for information after a maroon Range Rover was taken near Ballumbie Castle Golf Club.

The stolen Land Rover.

It happened between 6am on April 12 and 2pm on April 15.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The vehicle has two distinctive front spotlights as well as a horse shoe on its front grill.

“Police believe the vehicle is still within the Tayside area and has likely been parked or abandoned out of sight.

Appeal to people in Whitfield

“Constable Jack Knight from Longhaugh Police Office is appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle parked up or on the move to get in touch.

“It is also asked that anyone in the area of Whitfield around the timeframe given, who might have dashcam footage of the vehicle passing, gets in touch.”

Anyone with information on the crimes is being asked to contact police on 101.

Dundee jeweller defends ‘no beggars’ sign outside shop

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]