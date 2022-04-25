Dundee Game store hit by break-in as police also probe thefts of boat and car

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating a break-in at the Game store in Dundee city centre.

The shop on Murraygate was targeted on Saturday at around 10.50pm but nothing was taken.

Three men were seen making off from the area, heading towards Seagate and Candle Lane.

Description of break-in suspects

Police say one of the men is described as white, of slim build and aged between 16 and 25.

He was wearing a puffer-style hooded jacket, dark joggers and trainers.

The other men are described only as wearing dark clothing at the time.

Meanwhile, police in Tayside are also investigating the theft of a boat and a car in separate incidents.

Boat and equipment taken

Between April 12 and 13, officers say a 13ft dory boat – along with two Yamaha engines and a trailer – were taken from Monikie Country Park.

A Yamaha boat engine and battery were also stolen from a boat shed at Forfar Loch between April 11 and 16, though it is not known whether these Angus incidents are linked.

And officers in the area are also appealing for information after a maroon Range Rover was taken near Ballumbie Castle Golf Club.

It happened between 6am on April 12 and 2pm on April 15.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The vehicle has two distinctive front spotlights as well as a horse shoe on its front grill.

“Police believe the vehicle is still within the Tayside area and has likely been parked or abandoned out of sight.

Appeal to people in Whitfield

“Constable Jack Knight from Longhaugh Police Office is appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle parked up or on the move to get in touch.

“It is also asked that anyone in the area of Whitfield around the timeframe given, who might have dashcam footage of the vehicle passing, gets in touch.”

Anyone with information on the crimes is being asked to contact police on 101.