Broughty Ferry tennis court revamp approved with hopes of finding ‘next Andy Murray’

By Katy Scott
April 26 2022, 3.38pm Updated: April 26 2022, 5.03pm
The tennis courts in Broughty Ferry will be upgraded.
Tennis courts in Broughty Ferry will be revamped in time for the summer, in the hopes of finding the next Andy Murray.

Dundee City Council has approved an outlay of £172,000 to upgrade the Esplanade courts.

The plans, approved by the neighbourhood services committee on Monday night, include a replacement surface, lining, nets, and a replacement perimeter fence with an automated gate access system.

Floodlighting will be installed at a later date, after separate planning consent is secured.

Tennis court improvements lined up for summer

The Esplanade work is scheduled to begin in May and should be completed in July, shortly after the start of the school holidays.

The proposal follows a previous £150,000 investment in the tennis courts at Dawson Park.

SNP Ferry councillor Kevin Cordell said: “This investment in tennis at the Esplanade will be the final piece of the jigsaw in improving facilities in the Ferry for those who dream of being the next Andy Murray or those simply looking to keep themselves active.

“If a town like Dunblane can produce tennis champions, then so can Broughty Ferry and these improved facilities can only benefit those who wish to play the game they love.”

“The proposals will provide a replacement surface, lining, nets, and replacement perimeter fence.

“Infrastructure will also be included for the later installation of possible floodlighting.”

The former Broughty Ferry tennis pavilion was finally demolished in March.

The former tennis pavilion in Broughty Ferry was demolished in March.

The brick building on Rugby Terrace was the scene of continual bouts of vandalism for years before councillors agreed there was no future for the pavilion.

Efforts to find someone to take over the site for community use failed and the pavilion fell further into a state of disrepair.

