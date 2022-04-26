Dundee council van stolen then crashed as police hunt ‘masked’ trio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dundee council van stolen then crashed as police hunt ‘masked’ trio

By James Simpson
April 26 2022, 4.28pm Updated: April 26 2022, 6.48pm
The van was stolen from the council depot at Caird Park, and later crashed at Rowantree Crescent.
Police are hunting for three “masked” men who stole a Dundee City Council van then crashed it.

The vehicle was taken from a lock-up in the grounds of Caird Park, along with power tools, in the early hours of Monday.

It was later found after crashing into two cars on Rowantree Crescent in Linlathen.

Residents say they heard “screeching” as the van hit two parked cars just after 3am.

Car ‘rammed by masked thieves’

One woman, whose car was “rammed” in the incident, told The Courier: “We heard the screeching of a vehicle but that isn’t that uncommon around here at any time of night.

“When my neighbour went out he saw the council logo on the van that was causing the damage.

“Our car was rammed further into the road and the other car that was damaged was pushed back towards the kerb.”

One of the damaged cars.

The woman says she believes the men involved were wearing masks.

She added: “I’m fuming that this has happened.

“They went on a bit of a wrecking spree and we’ve been left with a £400 repair bill.

“If we’d gone through our insurance it would have cost more than that.

“Due to the level of damage to our neighbour’s car, we believe they’ve decided to scrap it.”

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 2.50am on Monday, an outbuilding was broken into in Caird Park, Mains Loan, Dundee and a vehicle and power tools were taken.

“The vehicle, a Ford Transit van, was recovered a short time later on Rowantree Crescent following a minor crash.

Rowantree Crescent.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries into this incident and believe three men and another vehicle, a silver Vauxhall Frontera, were involved.

“Anyone with any information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0286 of Monday April 25.”

Dundee City Council has been contacted for comment.

