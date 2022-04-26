Dundee council van stolen then crashed as police hunt ‘masked’ trio

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for three “masked” men who stole a Dundee City Council van then crashed it.

The vehicle was taken from a lock-up in the grounds of Caird Park, along with power tools, in the early hours of Monday.

It was later found after crashing into two cars on Rowantree Crescent in Linlathen.

Residents say they heard “screeching” as the van hit two parked cars just after 3am.

Car ‘rammed by masked thieves’

One woman, whose car was “rammed” in the incident, told The Courier: “We heard the screeching of a vehicle but that isn’t that uncommon around here at any time of night.

“When my neighbour went out he saw the council logo on the van that was causing the damage.

“Our car was rammed further into the road and the other car that was damaged was pushed back towards the kerb.”

The woman says she believes the men involved were wearing masks.

She added: “I’m fuming that this has happened.

“They went on a bit of a wrecking spree and we’ve been left with a £400 repair bill.

“If we’d gone through our insurance it would have cost more than that.

“Due to the level of damage to our neighbour’s car, we believe they’ve decided to scrap it.”

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 2.50am on Monday, an outbuilding was broken into in Caird Park, Mains Loan, Dundee and a vehicle and power tools were taken.

“The vehicle, a Ford Transit van, was recovered a short time later on Rowantree Crescent following a minor crash.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries into this incident and believe three men and another vehicle, a silver Vauxhall Frontera, were involved.

“Anyone with any information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0286 of Monday April 25.”

Dundee City Council has been contacted for comment.