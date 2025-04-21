All you need to know as Dundee open-top bus tours return for 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know as Dundee open-top bus tours return for 2025

Details including the dates and route for the Discover Dundee tour, run by Xplore Dundee.

Xplore Dundee's Discover Dundee open-top bus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Xplore Dundee's Discover Dundee open-top bus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Ellidh Aitken

Dundee’s open-top bus tours are back for 2025 after three successful years.

Discover Dundee was launched by operator Xplore Dundee in 2022 with the aim of connecting visitors with some of the city’s best-known landmarks.

The buses are returning this year with a later starting date, having launched in time for Easter in previous years.

Here is all you need to know about the Dundee open-top bus tours.

When do the Dundee open-top bus tours start?

Services start on May 21 and will run until September 28 2025.

How many open-top buses run each day?

The buses run hourly each day from Wednesday to Sunday.

The first bus leaves Discovery Point at 10am and the last bus is at 5pm from the same stop.

One full loop lasts about 50 minutes, but passengers can hop on and hop off along the way.

What is the Discover Dundee route?

The map shows the route taken by the open-top buses (click to reveal full size). Image: Xplore Dundee

Stops include Discovery Point, Nethergate, Hawkhill, Albert Square, Dundee Law, The Howff, the Caird Hall, City Quay and V&A Dundee.

Some runs include a trip over the Tay Road Bridge, depending on the weather.

Most of the stops provide a link-up with other Xplore Dundee services.

How much do tickets cost?

Passengers can find out about the city’s past and present on the audio tour. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Ticket prices are yet to be confirmed for 2025, and The Courier has contacted Xplore Dundee for an update.

Last year, tickets cost £12 for adults, £9 for concessions (NEC card-holders or students) and £6 for children aged 5-15, with a family ticket costing £26.

Why do the Dundee open-top buses not go to Broughty Ferry?

The Courier previously revealed the reasons why Xplore Dundee does not run the open-top buses to Broughty Ferry.

The firm said there were “many cost and logistical challenges” with extending the route, including having to either reduce the number of journeys running each day, or having to buy more vehicles.

