All you need to know as Dundee open-top bus tours return for 2025

Dundee’s open-top bus tours are back for 2025 after three successful years.

Discover Dundee was launched by operator Xplore Dundee in 2022 with the aim of connecting visitors with some of the city’s best-known landmarks.

The buses are returning this year with a later starting date, having launched in time for Easter in previous years.

Here is all you need to know about the Dundee open-top bus tours.

When do the Dundee open-top bus tours start?

Services start on May 21 and will run until September 28 2025.

How many open-top buses run each day?

The buses run hourly each day from Wednesday to Sunday.

The first bus leaves Discovery Point at 10am and the last bus is at 5pm from the same stop.

One full loop lasts about 50 minutes, but passengers can hop on and hop off along the way.

What is the Discover Dundee route?

Stops include Discovery Point, Nethergate, Hawkhill, Albert Square, Dundee Law, The Howff, the Caird Hall, City Quay and V&A Dundee.

Some runs include a trip over the Tay Road Bridge, depending on the weather.

Most of the stops provide a link-up with other Xplore Dundee services.

How much do tickets cost?

Ticket prices are yet to be confirmed for 2025, and The Courier has contacted Xplore Dundee for an update.

Last year, tickets cost £12 for adults, £9 for concessions (NEC card-holders or students) and £6 for children aged 5-15, with a family ticket costing £26.

Why do the Dundee open-top buses not go to Broughty Ferry?

The Courier previously revealed the reasons why Xplore Dundee does not run the open-top buses to Broughty Ferry.

The firm said there were “many cost and logistical challenges” with extending the route, including having to either reduce the number of journeys running each day, or having to buy more vehicles.