‘Please keep donating’ – Dundee Foodbank’s plea amid cost of living crisis

Foodbank bosses in Dundee have issued a plea to people to keep donating what they can as the cost of living bites.

Soaring fuel and food prices could see more people in the city going hungry, says manager Ken Linton.

While the number of people seeking help from the foodbank has actually fallen in the last couple of years, Ken fears that could change come the autumn.

And he recognises struggling families could stop making regular donations as they too are hit with rising bills.

The Dundee and Angus Foodbank is the second outlet in Tayside and Fife to speak out about the issue this week.

On Thursday, Kirkcaldy Foodbank revealed it had been forced to start offering a choice between fresh and tinned food rather than both amid soaring demand.

And it may soon stop including toiletries in its packages as food costs increase.

Ken said: “We know things are going to get tougher for people.

“It will also be tougher to donate food because everybody is going to be hit.”

‘We expect demand to ramp up’

New figures released by the Trussell Trust show 12,751 food parcels were delivered to people in Dundee in 2021-22.

Almost 4,500 of those went to children.

Two years ago, 15,337 people were helped but the Trust says the decrease does not mean demand has fallen.

Rather, alternative support was provided during the Covid lockdown.

Ken said: “We deliver 200 parcels a week in Dundee and Angus.

“But with a second electricity hike coming in October, we expect demand to ramp up.

“Not only are people going to be hit with a rise in electricity costs but the clocks change and it will be colder and darker.

“It will be very much a heating or eating scenario then.”

He added: “It’s important that people to continue to donate.

“I would encourage them to donate what they can.”

Dundee Foodbank has donation points across the city.

Alternatively, you can donate money to help volunteers buy food.

‘It’s only set to get worse’

The Trussell Trust says the situation is replicated nationally and one in three people on universal credit are already skipping meals.

The Trust provided almost 200,000 meals across Scotland in the last year, a 30% increase on five years ago.

More than 70,000 of those were for children.

It says 90% of the food provided is donated by the public.

Polly Jones, the Trussell Trust’s head in Scotland said: “Foodbanks in our network are telling us this is only set to get worse.”