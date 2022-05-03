Trans Dundee man tells of ‘difficult’ wait for hormone treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trans Dundee man tells of ‘difficult’ wait for hormone treatment

By Katy Scott
May 3 2022, 11.40am
Cole Morton is going through a transition.

A transgender Dundee man has told of his “difficult” wait for hormone treatment to support his transition.

Cole Morton, 20, has launched a fundraiser for hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

The medication will help with Cole’s medical transition from female to male.

He is hoping to raise £1,110 – which would cover three one-hour sessions with a private GP and an initial prescription of testosterone.

Cole, who grew up in Perth and Dumfries, was first referred to a gender clinic seven years ago.

Long NHS waiting lists

But long waiting lists mean he has turned to private treatment.

The Abertay University student said: “I decided many years ago that I wanted to do this.

“I got referred when I was 13 or 14 because I wanted to start hormones as soon as I was legally allowed to.

“But then the long NHS waiting lists meant I couldn’t do that.

Cole studies computer arts at Abertay University.

“I thought if I can raise some money to go private, I might as well do it.

“I don’t really know what triggered the decision [to get HRT] as I never really thought much about it.

“I just knew I wanted that and I’ve known for so long. It didn’t really feel like a big decision.

“For a lot of people, it’s a harder decision to make because of the pros and cons. But at this point I’ve been waiting so long that even the cons are pros.”

Hundreds of pounds have already been donated, leaving Cole in tears at the support he has received.

‘Stuck with nothing’ while friends get results

He said: “Everything is moving so quickly, I’m not used to it.

“I’m excited but also nervous because the fundraiser got a lot of money the first week or so, but now it’s slowing down – so I’m worried I won’t have enough for my next appointments.”

Cole says it has been “difficult” to face such a lengthy wait to go through the treatment.

“I have friends who have been on the same waiting list and seen the same doctors and they’ve been on hormones for nearly two years,” he said.

Cole says it has been difficult waiting for treatment.

“I haven’t even started yet, so the hardest part is waiting and seeing others get the results they want while I’m stuck with nothing.”

Cole says trans men are usually required to be on hormones before accessing surgery, where breast tissue is removed.

He added: “The hormones redistribute fat in your body, so sometimes it can make your chest smaller.

“So they don’t want to do the surgery too early so the results don’t look strange.”

What is HRT?

Masculinising hormone replacement therapy is used to induce the physical changes in the body caused by male hormones during puberty.

It is usually the first step in a medical transition.

Transgender men are prescribed the male hormone testosterone, which suppresses menstrual cycles and decreases the production of oestrogen from the ovaries.

If HRT begins before female puberty, female secondary sex characteristics – such as the development of breasts – can be avoided.

The treatment can make gender dysphoria less severe and improve a person’s quality of life.

However HRT can affect fertility and sexual function, as well as increase the risk of cardiac dysfunction.

