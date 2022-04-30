Rapist breached strict sexual harm order by meeting teenager outside Dundee court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Dundee

Rapist breached strict sexual harm order by meeting teenager outside Dundee court

By Paul Malik
April 30 2022, 9.00am
Kevin Reid appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Kevin Reid appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court

A convicted rapist brazenly breached his strict Sexual Harm Prevention Order when he messaged and met a teenage girl outside Dundee Sheriff Court.

Kevin Reid was found guilty in 2020 of raping a 16-year-old in a park near South Road, Charleston.

The 20-year-old appeared at the city’s sheriff court this week to admit breaching the conditions of a sexual harm order, which is given to prolific sex offenders to try and prevent further crimes being committed by them.

The order bans him from any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18.

Despite this, he repeatedly messaged a 17-year-old girl he claimed to have been in a relationship with while serving a sentence at Young Offender’s Institute Polmont.

Police tipped off about relationship

Depute fiscal Gavin Barton told the court: “The accused is subject to the notification requirements of the sexual offences register and the multi-agency partnership agreement.

“He was convicted of rape in November 2020 for an offence committed in November 2019.

“He was released on February 1, 2021, and his term was to expire on 18 April, 2022.

“He was made subject to the reduction of sexual harm order in March 2020.”

Mr Barton said: “On his release in February 2021, he was met by officers to make sure he understood the conditions of the order, which included not being able to make contact with children under 18.

“Information was received that the accused was communicating with a girl under the age of 18 by telephone and had met her.

“The girl confirmed the accused had attempted seven times to convince her to meet him.

“He did meet her – outside Dundee Sheriff Court.

Tell-tale phone records

The fiscal depute said: “The accused was arrested on March 2, 2021. His phone was seized and analysed, and it was confirmed he had made the calls.”

Defence solicitor Scott Norrie said: “He has been engaging with the offender’s management unit.

“He is now in a relationship with an older female.

“This breach came about when he was a prisoner at Polmont.

“I have had sight of the conversations, they were of a friendly nature.

“He appears to have matured.”

Sheriff Alasdair Carmichael adjourned for criminal and social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

Reid will return to court on May 27.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]