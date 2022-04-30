Rapist breached strict sexual harm order by meeting teenager outside Dundee court

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A convicted rapist brazenly breached his strict Sexual Harm Prevention Order when he messaged and met a teenage girl outside Dundee Sheriff Court.

Kevin Reid was found guilty in 2020 of raping a 16-year-old in a park near South Road, Charleston.

The 20-year-old appeared at the city’s sheriff court this week to admit breaching the conditions of a sexual harm order, which is given to prolific sex offenders to try and prevent further crimes being committed by them.

The order bans him from any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 18.

Despite this, he repeatedly messaged a 17-year-old girl he claimed to have been in a relationship with while serving a sentence at Young Offender’s Institute Polmont.

Police tipped off about relationship

Depute fiscal Gavin Barton told the court: “The accused is subject to the notification requirements of the sexual offences register and the multi-agency partnership agreement.

“He was convicted of rape in November 2020 for an offence committed in November 2019.

“He was released on February 1, 2021, and his term was to expire on 18 April, 2022.

“He was made subject to the reduction of sexual harm order in March 2020.”

Mr Barton said: “On his release in February 2021, he was met by officers to make sure he understood the conditions of the order, which included not being able to make contact with children under 18.

“Information was received that the accused was communicating with a girl under the age of 18 by telephone and had met her.

“The girl confirmed the accused had attempted seven times to convince her to meet him.

“He did meet her – outside Dundee Sheriff Court.”

Tell-tale phone records

The fiscal depute said: “The accused was arrested on March 2, 2021. His phone was seized and analysed, and it was confirmed he had made the calls.”

Defence solicitor Scott Norrie said: “He has been engaging with the offender’s management unit.

“He is now in a relationship with an older female.

“This breach came about when he was a prisoner at Polmont.

“I have had sight of the conversations, they were of a friendly nature.

“He appears to have matured.”

Sheriff Alasdair Carmichael adjourned for criminal and social work reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

Reid will return to court on May 27.