News Dundee

Ocean Colour Scene: An evening with Simon and Oscar in Dundee

By Gayle Ritchie
April 30 2022, 2.39pm Updated: April 30 2022, 2.55pm
Simon and Oscar of Ocean Colour Scene at Fat Sam's, Dundee. Picture: Lee Harrow.
Simon and Oscar of Ocean Colour Scene at Fat Sam's, Dundee. Picture: Lee Harrow.

Gayle Ritchie rocked up to watch Simon and Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene as they kicked off their new tour in Dundee.

If anyone showed up at Fat Sam’s thinking they were in for a full-on Ocean Colour Scene show, featuring all the chunky, massive hits, they might have been a wee bit disappointed.

But those who had read the finer details would’ve taken on board that it was an acoustic show, with frontman Simon Fowler and multi-instrumentalist Oscar Harrison performing a stripped-back, intimate set.

The musicians ambled onto stage a little after 8pm, and sat down on stools.

Simon, dressed casually in a voluminous yellow jumper and jeans, warmed up with a bit of friendly banter with audience members, while Oscar, looking hip in his shades, white t-shirt and cardigan combo, smiled and nodded along.

Ocean Colour Scene’s Simon and Oscar at Fat Sam’s. Picture: Lee Harrow.

The duo’s first tune, So Low, went down well, with fans singing along to all the lyrics (I didn’t have a clue).

At this point, I should admit that while I’ve always had a soft spot for Ocean Colour Scene, it’s been the big tunes that have drawn me – The Riverboat Song, The Day We Caught The Train, and my absolute favourite, Hundred Mile High City.

Tonight, however, was about taking things down a level – about appreciating the finer qualities of Simon’s voice (his range is impressive) and his ability to play guitar and harmonica at the same time. Oscar’s vocal harmonies, bass guitar playing and maracas shaking were bang on, too.

The set soared and swayed along beautifully, with the major highlight (for me, at least) being when they played Profit in Peace. Just wow.

The anthem, written by Simon during the Gulf War, resonates strongly right now. One word? Ukraine. And didn’t everyone in the crowd know it.

Emotions ran high as the lyrics – “We don’t wanna fight no more… hey, hey, hey, we don’t wanna fight no more” – were chanted again and again. Everyone joined in. Everyone meant it. A song has rarely felt more fitting.

Other crowd pleasers included The Circle, Lining Your Pockets, Traveller’s Tune, Mrs Jones, and the fantastic encore of Robin Hood followed by the incredible The Day We Caught The Train.

I’d been hoping the guys might’ve played The Riverboat Song – it’s Ocean Colour Scene’s biggest tune. But nope, not tonight.

Nobody (except maybe a few folk I chatted to) seemed disappointed and on the contrary, the night went down an absolute storm.

A great Friday night out in Dundee enjoying a taster of Britpop’s best – and all the better for being a mask free experience. Roll on life!

  • Simon and Oscar play Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree at 7pm tonight (April 30).

