Dundee street sealed off as roof tiles fall from building

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency crews have reopened Reform Street in Dundee after it was sealed off on Saturday afternoon due to falling roof tiles.

The road was closed to vehicles and pedestrians for just under an hour as firefighters removed loose tiles from the roof of a building on the corner of Bank Street.

Maryfield councillor Lynn Short told The Courier it was “fortunate” no one was hit by the masonry as it crashed onto the street below.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews had attended to remove the loose masonry and make the area safe.

The streets surrounding the building were able to reopen short after 2:15pm, passersby told The Courier.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1.40pm on Saturday, 30 April, police attended the Reform Street area of Dundee, to assist with traffic management following a report of tiles falling from a roof.

“The road reopened around 2.15pm.”

Cllr Lynn Short says she has contacted Dundee City Council’s building standards teams.

“I have contacted the teams within Building Standards to allow them to work with the landlords of the building to bring it up to the correct standard.

It was incredibly fortunate that a passerby was not hit by the loose bits of building and thankfully the emergency services were very quick to make secure,” she said.