Dundee street sealed off as roof tiles fall from building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Dundee

Dundee street sealed off as roof tiles fall from building

By Alasdair Clark
April 30 2022, 2.55pm
Reform street was cordoned off as fire crews made the scene safe
Reform street was cordoned off as fire crews made the scene safe

Emergency crews have reopened Reform Street in Dundee after it was sealed off on Saturday afternoon due to falling roof tiles.

The road was closed to vehicles and pedestrians for just under an hour as firefighters removed loose tiles from the roof of a building on the corner of Bank Street.

Maryfield councillor Lynn Short told The Courier it was “fortunate” no one was hit by the masonry as it crashed onto the street below.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews had attended to remove the loose masonry and make the area safe.

Reform street in Dundee after roof tiles fell from a building
The street has now reopened and the area made safe

The streets surrounding the building were able to reopen short after 2:15pm, passersby told The Courier.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1.40pm on Saturday, 30 April, police attended the Reform Street area of Dundee, to assist with traffic management following a report of tiles falling from a roof.

“The road reopened around 2.15pm.”

Cllr Lynn Short says she has contacted Dundee City Council’s building standards teams.

The road reopened around 2:15pm

“I have contacted the teams within Building Standards to allow them to work with the landlords of the building to bring it up to the correct standard.

It was incredibly fortunate that a passerby was not hit by the loose bits of building and thankfully the emergency services were very quick to make secure,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier