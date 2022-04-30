Protesters descend on Dundee Morrisons over chicken ‘cruelty’ claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Dundee

Protesters descend on Dundee Morrisons over chicken ‘cruelty’ claims

By Alasdair Clark
April 30 2022, 7.02pm
Protesters held placards demanding the supermarket withdraw "frankenchickens" from its shelves
Protesters held placards demanding the supermarket withdraw "frankenchickens" from its shelves

Animal welfare campaigners staged a protest outside a Morrisons in Dundee today over claims of cruelty in the supermarket’s chicken supply chain.

Holding placards with pictures of intensively farmed ‘Frankenchickens’, they demanded the removal of the fast-growing birds from the retailer’s shelves.

The Dundee protest was part of over 20 across the UK, including a similar stunt in St Andrews, Fife.

They say it was organised to coincide with the launch of a new range of chicken reared to higher welfare standards.

Protesters outside Morrisons on Afton Way, Dundee

But the group branded the move a “cheap gesture” as Morrisons continue to source the vast majority of its chicken meat from intensively farmed animals.

Campaigners say the birds are engineered to grow 400% faster than those bred in the 1950s, leaving them “monstrous and deformed”.

Morrisons previously launched a probe after undercover filming by Open Cages appeared to show chickens on farms run by its suppliers that had grown so large they were unable to walk.

Connor Jackson, CEO of Open Cages said: “Don’t be fooled by the cheap gestures and PR spin.

Chicken welfare concerns

“For years now Morrisons has sat on their hands and done the absolute minimum possible to improve chicken welfare, whilst pedalling out feel good marketing campaigns and wearing only the costume of a company that cares about animals.”

He added: “As many as 30% of Frankenchickens can barely walk because of painful lameness and deformities. Millions of these monstrous birds die from heart attacks because they can’t handle growing 400% faster than natural.

“These are the expected consequences of the poor welfare standards that Morrisons has chosen.”

Morrisons ‘actively monitors supply chain’

But the Morrisons insisted it cares deeply about animal welfare, with all its regular chicken farmed above the existing Red Tractor standards

“We are also the only retailer in Europe to ask our fresh chicken suppliers to require chicken to be born into the barn in which it will be raised by 2025,” a spokeswoman for the retailer said.

She added: “We also actively monitor for any malpractice in our supply chain; we will never tolerate it or look the other way and if we ever find it, we will act swiftly and decisively.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier