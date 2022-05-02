Eid al-Fitr: Tayside and Fife Muslims gather to celebrate end of Ramadan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Eid al-Fitr: Tayside and Fife Muslims gather to celebrate end of Ramadan

By Lindsey Hamilton
May 2 2022, 1.26pm Updated: May 2 2022, 3.30pm
Celebrating the breaking of fast at Dundee Central Mosque.
Celebrating the breaking of fast at Dundee Central Mosque.

Thousands of Muslims have gathered across Tayside and Fife to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

It is the first time since 2019 that worshippers have been able to celebrate Eid al-Fitr – the end of the 30-day fasting period – without restrictions.

Breaking fast at Dundee Central Mosque.
Breaking fast at Dundee Central Mosque.

For the past two years, Covid-19 has prevented large gatherings to break the fast.

During Ramadan Muslims carry out intermittent fasting and are unable to eat or drink between sunrise, around 4.20am and sunset, around 7.55pm.

Eid al-Fitr festival

In Dundee alone, around 1,500 people went to the Central Mosque on Monday, to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr festival.

The mosque welcomed people to three different morning ceremonies before families went their separate ways for a day of visiting friends, feasting and sharing gifts.

Bashir Chohan, chairman of Dundee Islamic Society, said the services are more important for Muslims than ever before.

Bashir Chohan with people celebrating the end of their fast at Dundee Central Mosque.
Bashir Chohan with people celebrating the end of their fast at Dundee Central Mosque.

He said: “We have had people from all over the world attending services to mark the end of Ramadan this year.

“Muslims are here from other parts of Tayside with countries such as South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia and Kazakhstan represented.

“Many of these are currently working in the berry fields in Blairgowrie and we are delighted they have been able to join us.

“This has been an even greater celebration for us than in recent years because we are no longer restricted to meet and pray.

“It is a day of great joy for us and this year it is even more special.”

Hundreds fed each night of Ramadan

Bashir said: “Throughout Ramadan we have fed around 400 people in the Central Mosque each night when they came to break their fast.

“May 2 sees the end of Ramadan and it is wonderful to be able to get together properly and really celebrate.”

The daily breaking of fast during Ramadan at Dundee Central Mosque.

At Kirkcaldy Central Mosque, Imam Hafiz Shoaib said they too welcomed hundreds of worshippers on Monday.

He said: “Around 300 to 400 Muslims have gathered at the mosque to mark the occasion.

Prayers to mark the end of Ramadan at Kirkcaldy Central Mosque.

“During Ramadan we welcomed about 150 people every night to eat at the mosque when they broke their fast for the day.

“It has been very special to be able to do this properly once more after the restrictions of Covid.”

Prayers were led in Kirkcaldy by Imam Hazif Shoaib and Imam Mansoon.
Prayers were led in Kirkcaldy by Imam Hazif Shoaib and Imam Mansoon.

In Perth, Muslims gathered at McDiarmid Park for prayers on Monday morning.

Eid in the Park to return

It has also been confirmed Eid in the Park is returning to Dundee this summer after a break forced by Covid-19.

The event will take place on July 10 in Camperdown Park to celebrate Eid el-Adha – the second of Islam’s two official holidays.

Eid in the Park in Dundee was last held in 2019 with hundreds of people in attendance.

Food being served at Dundee Central Mosque.
A little girl in prayer at Dundee Central Mosque.
Ramadan at Dundee Central Mosque.
Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan at Kirkcaldy Central Mosque.
The Sharif Family from Kirkcaldy.
Celebrations in Kirkcaldy.

