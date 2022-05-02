Eid al-Fitr: Tayside and Fife Muslims gather to celebrate end of Ramadan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of Muslims have gathered across Tayside and Fife to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

It is the first time since 2019 that worshippers have been able to celebrate Eid al-Fitr – the end of the 30-day fasting period – without restrictions.

For the past two years, Covid-19 has prevented large gatherings to break the fast.

During Ramadan Muslims carry out intermittent fasting and are unable to eat or drink between sunrise, around 4.20am and sunset, around 7.55pm.

Eid al-Fitr festival

In Dundee alone, around 1,500 people went to the Central Mosque on Monday, to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr festival.

The mosque welcomed people to three different morning ceremonies before families went their separate ways for a day of visiting friends, feasting and sharing gifts.

Bashir Chohan, chairman of Dundee Islamic Society, said the services are more important for Muslims than ever before.

He said: “We have had people from all over the world attending services to mark the end of Ramadan this year.

“Muslims are here from other parts of Tayside with countries such as South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia and Kazakhstan represented.

“Many of these are currently working in the berry fields in Blairgowrie and we are delighted they have been able to join us.

“This has been an even greater celebration for us than in recent years because we are no longer restricted to meet and pray.

“It is a day of great joy for us and this year it is even more special.”

Hundreds fed each night of Ramadan

Bashir said: “Throughout Ramadan we have fed around 400 people in the Central Mosque each night when they came to break their fast.

“May 2 sees the end of Ramadan and it is wonderful to be able to get together properly and really celebrate.”

At Kirkcaldy Central Mosque, Imam Hafiz Shoaib said they too welcomed hundreds of worshippers on Monday.

He said: “Around 300 to 400 Muslims have gathered at the mosque to mark the occasion.

“During Ramadan we welcomed about 150 people every night to eat at the mosque when they broke their fast for the day.

“It has been very special to be able to do this properly once more after the restrictions of Covid.”

In Perth, Muslims gathered at McDiarmid Park for prayers on Monday morning.

Eid in the Park to return

It has also been confirmed Eid in the Park is returning to Dundee this summer after a break forced by Covid-19.

The event will take place on July 10 in Camperdown Park to celebrate Eid el-Adha – the second of Islam’s two official holidays.

Eid in the Park in Dundee was last held in 2019 with hundreds of people in attendance.