Broughty Ferry manse refurbished to house Ukrainian refugee family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry manse refurbished to house Ukrainian refugee family

By Katy Scott
May 4 2022, 5.45am
Joiner Graeme Heywood, of Downfield Mains Church, Jenny Park from Stobswell Church outside the manse.
Joiner Graeme Heywood, of Downfield Mains Church, Jenny Park from Stobswell Church outside the manse.

A Broughty Ferry manse has been refurbished to house a family of Ukrainian refugees.

The Krasnopolska family were among the first wave of citizens to arrive in the UK as war broke out in their home country.

They initially stayed with relatives in Broughty Ferry under the Ukranian Family Scheme, but it became difficult to accommodate them.

Now a group of churchgoers have grouped together to refurbish an old clergy house to offer them a more spacious home.

Dr Nathan McConnell (right) with the Krasnopolska family.
Dr Nathan McConnell (right) with the Krasnopolska family.

Reverend Dr Nathan McConnell of Downfield Mains Church – who has a PhD in migration, asylum seekers and refugees – led the project.

He told The Courier that differences in the level of support offered to Ukrainians arriving through the family scheme led him to realise that they would need further help.

He said: “One of the key difficulties was finding housing for them.

“In conjunction with the Church of Scotland, we’ve opened up a vacant manse and refurbished it in Dundee.

“We started about two or three weeks ago.”

The house has been completely revamped for the family.

The Krasnopolskas – a mum and three children aged 17, 15 and 12 – moved in with their cousins last month, with hopes that the children’s dad will be able to join them soon.

Dr McConnell said: “Because there are five of them, they realised it wasn’t going to be tenable for the family that they were staying with.

“They just didn’t have the space.

“We went into a pretty derelict manse that had been vacant for about three years and then a group of churches started working together to bring it up to speed.

A new kitchen in the manse.

“The Ukrainian family, who had been technically made homeless, will be able to get into the manse next week.

“We’ve raised thousands of pounds and all the various aspects of the community have come together to pull the manse into place and bring it up to spec.

“It’s been beautiful to watch how the community has come together.

People from various backgrounds working together

“There have been over 40 people working on the manse – from painting and carpeting to putting in new kitchens and bathrooms. It’s been really amazing.

“They are from various backgrounds as it’s not just the Church of Scotland, we have everyone working together.”

Dr McConnell has assisted in setting up 16 Christian churches in Ukraine since the mid-1900s.

“I’ve actually stood in places where the bombs have hit,” he said.

Dr McConnell with bags of aid collected at Downfield Mains Church for Ukrainians in April.
Dr McConnell with bags of aid collected at Downfield Mains Church for Ukrainians in April.

“After the Communist fall when the doors were opening back up, I had a friend who had a real heart for their own people and wanted to start churches for them.

“My church in the United States helped three churches start and those three churches went to 16 churches.

“So in 16 cities throughout Ukraine right now, there are pastors who are friends of mine who are staying to serve.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]